Is Hardik injured? Here's why Doull said MI captain lying about his injury

Former New Zealand cricketer and ace commentator, Simon Doull questioned Pandya's bowling ability and thereby his fitness

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 7:40 PM IST
Former New Zealand cricketer and respected commentator Simon Doull has raised doubts about Hardik Pandya's fitness, particularly regarding his bowling ability. Doull's concerns come amidst Pandya's struggles in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 season, where he has faced criticism for his performance as captain of the Mumbai Indians team


Doull expressed his reservations during a recent segment on Cricbuzz, suggesting that Pandya may be concealing an injury. "You go out and make a statement by opening the bowling in game no. 1, and suddenly, you are not required," Doull remarked. "He's injured. I'm telling you there is something wrong with him. He is not admitting it. But there is something wrong with him for sure. That is my gut feeling,” alleged the Kiwi commentator.

What did Hardik say about his bowling?

In response to Doull's comments, Pandya defended his limited bowling appearances in the tournament. Following Mumbai Indians' victory against the Delhi Capitals, Pandya assured broadcasters that he is in good condition and will bowl when necessary. "All good, will be bowling at the right time. Had it covered, so didn't need to roll my arm over," Pandya stated.

Why are there injury concerns for Hardik?

The concerns over Pandya's fitness stem from his history of injuries, particularly a setback suffered during India's encounter against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup 2023. Following this injury, Pandya underwent a period of rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and the Kiran More Cricket Academy in his hometown of Vadodara, Gujarat.
His absence from November 2023 to mid-March 2024 raised questions about his match fitness, particularly his ability to contribute as an all-rounder.

