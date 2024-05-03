IPL 2024: RCB vs GT head-to-head, Bengaluru pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 52 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 4 (Saturday). In the IPL 2024, RCB played their last match against the same opposition and Gujarat will be aiming to take a revenge for the 9-wicket defeat in their previous meeting.
Bengaluru's wicket is expected to be batting friendly as the pitch offers true bounce. However, some seam movement is expected during the powerplay in the first innings.
Bengaluru weather forecast for RCB vs GT IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Bengaluru on May 4. The temperature is likely to be around 36 degree celsius at the start of the match. The humidity is likely to be around 20 per cent, which means dew might not play a big role in the second innings.