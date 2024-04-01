IPL 2024: RCB vs LSG head-to-head, Bengaluru pitch report, weather forecast

Lucknow Super Giants will travel to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. While the Super Giants are coming off a win, the hosts were taken to the cleaners by Kolkata batters and would be looking to reverse the loss inflicted on them in the last match here.

LSG vs RCB Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Before this meeting on Tuesday, April 2, Bengaluru and Lucknow have faced each other in four matches, with the hosts for this game, RCB, winning three of them, and Super Giants winning just one match, with one match having no result.

Matches: 4 Matches: 4

Lucknow Super Giants Won: 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won: 3

No Result: 1

RCB vs LSG Head-to-Head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the hosts Bengaluru have played just one match against Lucknow. It was a high-scoring thriller in which the visitors won.

Matches: 1

Lucknow Super Giants Won: 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won: 0

No Result: 0

LSG vs RCB Head-to-Head at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

At the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, there has been just one encounter between the two teams, and it was the Royal Challengers who held their nerves to win a low-scoring thriller there.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy is known to favour the chasing side. It was evident in the first two games of this season when the hosts defeated Punjab by chasing down 177 and then they were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders, who made a mockery of the chase of 183, winning it with 19 balls to spare.

Out of the 90 games to date, 49 have been won by teams batting second.

When it comes to winning the toss and the match, the ratio is 49:37, which indicates again that a captain winning the toss here usually opts for a field-first approach.



The average first innings score is 166, which might not suggest the true nature of the venue. Because 166 is nowhere near competitive in an evening encounter at the M Chinnaswamy.

RCB vs LSG Bengaluru Weather Forecast

Dew is going to play a significant role as it will be a night game. However, the cloud cover between 7-9 pm might make the team batting first a bit disadvantageous as they will not have much dew to favour them.

The temperatures would range between 33 degrees Celsius from 7 pm IST, when the match starts, to 27 degrees Celsius by 11 pm IST. Once the cloud cover decreases, the effect of dew will start to come into play, and hence, the captain winning the toss would look to field first.