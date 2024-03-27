Rohit to play 200th IPL match today for MI | A look at his franchise career

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- Rohit won two Champions League T20 titles with MI in 2011 and 2013, the latter as a captain.
- The 'Hitman' is MI's all-time highest run-getter, scoring 5,357 runs in 208 matches and 204 innings at an average of 29.59 and a strike rate of almost 130, with a century and 35 fifties in 204 innings.
- In IPL 2009, Rohit Sharma took hattrick for Mumbai Indians while representing Deccan Chargers
- After a successful stint in the 2007 World Cup, Rohit was picked by now-defunct Deccan Chargers, a former Hyderabad franchise from 2008-2010.
- He played 45 matches for the team, scoring 1,170 runs at an average of 30.79 and a strike rate of over 131, with eight fifties in 44 innings.
- His best score was 76*. He won the IPL 2009 season with this franchise, making him a six-time IPL champion.
|Rohit Sharma batting & fielding Stats
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|Career
|244
|28
|6254
|109*
|29.64
|4805
|130.16
|1
|42
|561
|258
|99
|2024
|1
|0
|43
|43
|43
|29
|148.28
|0
|0
|7
|1
|1
|2023
|16
|0
|332
|65
|20.75
|250
|132.8
|0
|2
|35
|17
|1
|2022
|14
|0
|268
|48
|19.14
|223
|120.18
|0
|0
|28
|13
|7
|2021
|13
|0
|381
|63
|29.3
|299
|127.42
|0
|1
|33
|14
|1
|2020
|12
|0
|332
|80
|27.66
|260
|127.69
|0
|3
|27
|19
|6
|2019
|15
|1
|405
|67
|28.92
|315
|128.57
|0
|2
|52
|10
|4
|2018
|14
|2
|286
|94
|23.83
|215
|133.02
|0
|2
|25
|12
|8
|2017
|17
|2
|333
|67
|23.78
|273
|121.97
|0
|3
|31
|9
|10
|2016
|14
|3
|489
|85*
|44.45
|368
|132.88
|0
|5
|49
|16
|2
|2015
|16
|2
|482
|98*
|34.42
|333
|144.74
|0
|3
|41
|21
|5
|2014
|15
|2
|390
|59*
|30
|302
|129.13
|0
|3
|31
|16
|5
|2013
|19
|5
|538
|79*
|38.42
|409
|131.54
|0
|4
|35
|28
|7
|2012
|17
|2
|433
|109*
|30.92
|342
|126.6
|1
|3
|39
|18
|13
|2011
|16
|3
|372
|87
|33.81
|297
|125.25
|0
|3
|32
|13
|7
|2010
|16
|2
|404
|73
|28.85
|302
|133.77
|0
|3
|36
|14
|9
|2009
|16
|3
|362
|52
|27.84
|315
|114.92
|0
|1
|22
|18
|5
|2008
|13
|1
|404
|76*
|36.72
|273
|147.98
|0
|4
|38
|19
|8
Rohit Sharma captaincy stats in Indian Premier League
|Rohit Sharma captaincy record in Indian Premier League
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|No result
|Win %
|158
|87
|67
|4
|0
|0
|55.06