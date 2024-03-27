Rohit to play 200th IPL match today for MI | A look at his franchise career





ALSO READ: IPL 2024 today's match: SRH vs MI Playing 11, live cricket score and match updates India captain Rohit Sharma is set to play his 200th match for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League history. The former MI captain will play his milestone match for Mumbai when he takes the field as a player against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

When Rohit joined by Mumbai Indians?

The Mumbai-based franchise picked Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2011 mega auction. He has been an absolute legend for the Mumbai Indians since then. In 14 years in Blue and Gold clothing, Rohit has played 199 IPL matches, scoring 5,084 runs at an average of 29.39 and a strike rate of 129.86. He has scored a century and 34 fifties in 195 innings for MI, with the best score of 109*.

When Rohit was appointed Mumbai Indians captain?

He took over the Mumbai Indians captaincy from Ricky Ponting in 2013.





Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here Rohit won the first title for MI in his debut year as captain. He took Mumbai to their golden period, winning the trophy five times in 10 years (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020) and reaching playoffs twice.

Rohit's achievement in the Indian Premier League

Rohit won two Champions League T20 titles with MI in 2011 and 2013, the latter as a captain.

The 'Hitman' is MI's all-time highest run-getter, scoring 5,357 runs in 208 matches and 204 innings at an average of 29.59 and a strike rate of almost 130, with a century and 35 fifties in 204 innings.

In IPL 2009, Rohit Sharma took hattrick for Mumbai Indians while representing Deccan Chargers

After a successful stint in the 2007 World Cup, Rohit was picked by now-defunct Deccan Chargers, a former Hyderabad franchise from 2008-2010.

He played 45 matches for the team, scoring 1,170 runs at an average of 30.79 and a strike rate of over 131, with eight fifties in 44 innings.

His best score was 76*. He won the IPL 2009 season with this franchise, making him a six-time IPL champion.

Rohit Sharma's stats in Indian Premier League history





Rohit Sharma batting & fielding Stats YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT Career 244 28 6254 109* 29.64 4805 130.16 1 42 561 258 99 2024 1 0 43 43 43 29 148.28 0 0 7 1 1 2023 16 0 332 65 20.75 250 132.8 0 2 35 17 1 2022 14 0 268 48 19.14 223 120.18 0 0 28 13 7 2021 13 0 381 63 29.3 299 127.42 0 1 33 14 1 2020 12 0 332 80 27.66 260 127.69 0 3 27 19 6 2019 15 1 405 67 28.92 315 128.57 0 2 52 10 4 2018 14 2 286 94 23.83 215 133.02 0 2 25 12 8 2017 17 2 333 67 23.78 273 121.97 0 3 31 9 10 2016 14 3 489 85* 44.45 368 132.88 0 5 49 16 2 2015 16 2 482 98* 34.42 333 144.74 0 3 41 21 5 2014 15 2 390 59* 30 302 129.13 0 3 31 16 5 2013 19 5 538 79* 38.42 409 131.54 0 4 35 28 7 2012 17 2 433 109* 30.92 342 126.6 1 3 39 18 13 2011 16 3 372 87 33.81 297 125.25 0 3 32 13 7 2010 16 2 404 73 28.85 302 133.77 0 3 36 14 9 2009 16 3 362 52 27.84 315 114.92 0 1 22 18 5 2008 13 1 404 76* 36.72 273 147.98 0 4 38 19 8 The veteran batter is the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL history, scoring 6,254 runs in 244 matches at an average of 29.63 and a strike rate of 130.15. He scored a century and 42 fifties in 239 innings, with the best score of 109*.

Youngsters nurtured by Rohit Sharma