IPL 2024 RR vs GT: 5 reasons why Rajasthan is only unbeaten team in league?

Rajasthan Royals are the only team in the Indian Premier League to remain unbeaten after every side has played at least four matches in IPL 2024 . The Royals have found a way in every game to finish as the winners. Here are five reasons which have led to their victory.

Never Give Up Attitude

In their opening game itself, the Royals looked like they were going to capsize after Nicholas Pooran brought amazing shots. An 85-run stand developed for the fifth wicket between the vice-captain Pooran and the captain of Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul. Getting 49 off 24 is not considered to be an impossible job these days.

However, the Royals did not give up and Sandeep Sharma got the big wicket of Rahul. This set up the game in favour of the Royals as they conceded only 28 runs in the remaining 23 balls and won the match by 20 runs.

Finding an Unlikely Hero Every Game

While Sandeep Sharma came as the unlikely hero for the Royals in the first game, the men in pink and blue continued to find one in every game. Riyan Parag rose to the occasion with the bat and was well supported by Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, and Shimron Hetmyer in the game against the Delhi Capitals. Trent Boult and Nandre Burger rocked the Mumbai Indians in Wankhede and Jos Buttler sank the Bengaluru ship as the Royals continued to march on their winning ways.

Consistency of Riyan Parag

Another major reason for Rajasthan's royal success so far is the unprecedented consistency of Riyan Parag. The Assam batter has finally repaid the unwavering support and faith shown by the franchise to him. He has struck two fifties and remained unbeaten in both those innings while scoring a 43 in the first game.

Against the Capitals, he came out as the real anchor, taking the Royals from 36/3 to 185 eventually by scoring 84* off just 45 balls. He also negated any chance of collapse against the Mumbai side when the Royals tottered at 48/3 chasing 126 to win. Parag scored an unbeaten 54 off 39 balls. The only match in which he failed was the one that the Royals had won even before he entered the ground, needing less than a run-a-ball against RCB.

Making Jaipur Their Fortress

Royals have made the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur their fortress, not losing even a single game out of the three that they have played. Be it batting first or chasing, be it losing the toss or winning, Sanju Samson's men have found a way to win at Jaipur in all circumstances.

The Art of Crisis-Management

This winnability at home or away has been achieved due to the Royals' art of crisis management. In every game, they have come out with a plan to try and get out of jail. While Sandeep bailed them out against Lucknow with his brilliant death bowling, it was the partnership between Parag and Ashwin that got them going after initial setbacks against Delhi.