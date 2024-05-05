PBKS vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 3 PM today

In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Revenge will be on CSK's mind when they take the field today after losing the previous match against the same opposition.

Just three days back, PBKS outclassed CSK by seven wickets at Chepauk, considered their fortress.





Check IPL 2024 points table here The two losses in the last three games at home have put Chennai in a spot. They are placed fifth on the table with 10 points and the five-time champions will hope the change of venue would bring a change in fortune as well with just four games to go to seal their place in the knockout stage.

However, Chennai's chances today could be hampered by lack of bowling resources for the today's game. Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to injury while Mustafizur Rahman has left for national duty and won't take further part in the IPL. There is no news on Mathesha Pathirana and Theekshana's availability for the match after they returned to home for completing visa ordeals for ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs CSK Playing 11 prediction

PBKS Playing 11 probables: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar.

[Impact player: Arshdeep Singh].

CSK Playing 11 probables: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande/Mukesh Choudhary.

PBKS vs CSK LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Punjab's skipper Sam Curran and Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 3 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of PBKS vs CSK match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. PBKS vs CSK live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK Live streaming

PBKS vs CSK live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 live score and match updates here