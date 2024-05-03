MI, KKR, RCB, GT rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters and bowlers

IPL 2024 points table Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 0 16 0.622 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 0 12 1.096 3 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 0 12 0.094 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 0 12 0.072 5 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 10 0.627 6 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 10 -0.442 7 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 0 8 -0.062 8 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 0 8 -1.113 9 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 6 -0.272 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 0 6 -0.415



Kolkata Knight Riders will look to consolidate their position as top two teams in the IPL 2024 points table with a win against Mumbai Indians (MI) today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kolkata will have 14 points in 10 days if Shreyas Iyer's side wins the match today.Mumbai, meanwhile, need to win today's match to keep their slightest chance of making into the playoffs. MI are languished at the ninth spot on the IPL 2024 team rankings with just three wins in 10 matches. If Hardik Pandya's side win the remaining four matches, they can attain a maximum of 14 points, which could be enough for a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.Rajasthan Royals (RR) are the top of the IPL 2024 leaderboard with 16 points in 10 games followed by KKR, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad.Chennai Super Kings are at the fifth spot with five wins in 10 games while Delhi Capitals are at the sixth spot with 10 points in 11 games.

