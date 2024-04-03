IPL 2024: Suryakumar clears most fitness tests, to play on Apr 7 or 11

Mumbai Indians will soon get the much required batting boost as the world's No.1 ranked T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav has cleared almost all the fitness tests at National Cricket Academy and is very close to playing his first IPL game of the season.

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Suryakumar had undergone multiple surgeries -- one for grade 2 ankle tear and another for sports hernia -- and he last played in the T20 series in South Africa.

"Surya has cleared all but one routine tests which are mandatory to get RTP (Return To Play) certificate from the NCA. There is one more test left to be conducted on Thursday, after which a clearer picture would emerge," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"He is batting comfortably and has done all simulations," he added.

Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here

Asked if Suryakumar will be able to play the Mumbai Indians' home game on April 7 against Delhi Capitals, the source said: "The clearer picture will emerge after tomorrow's tests. There's still three days before the next game but since it's a comeback after a long time, it could also be April 11 at home against RCB."The swashbuckling batter has been MI's most prolific performer for the past four to five seasons and his absence from the playing XI has been felt by the team that has lost its first three matches this season.

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here



His replacement Naman Dhir, the player from Punjab, is yet to measure up and beleaguered skipper Hardik Pandya would certainly need 'Mr 360 degree' to stem the rot.

As far as the BCCI's medical team is concerned, the clear mandate was to ensure that India's premier T20 batter is completely fit for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, and also make sure that there are no premature breakdowns during the IPL.