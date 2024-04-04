IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: SRH vs CSK Playing 11, live match time,streaming

The southern derby is finally here to enthrall the fans as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 5 (Friday). Both teams are coming into the match on the back of defeats in their previous matches. However, Pat Cummins' side had a merry memory when they last played at the home ground. Sunrisers posted a highest ever total, which was threatened by KKR a day ago, in IPL history against MI.

Coming back to Playing 11 dynamics, Chennai are not expected to make any changes in their Playing 11 despite losing the previous match. Hyderabad, though, fretting over the fitness of yorker-specialist T Natarajan, who suffered an injury after the first match.

IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK Playing 11 prediction

SRH Playing 11 probables: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

[Impact Sub: Washington Sundar/Umran Malik]

CSK Playing 11 probables: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana/Shardul Thakur.

[Impact Sub: Maheesh Theekshana/Matheesha Pathirana]

head to head

Total Matches played: 19

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5

Chennai Super Kings won: 14

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

