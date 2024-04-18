IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: LSG vs CSK Playing 11, live match time streaming





Check IPL 2024 Points Table here In Match 34 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings will be eyeing to move to the second spot on the IPL 2024 points when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Stadium on April 19 (Friday). The two teams endured contrasting fortunes in their previous couple of matches. While Ruturaj Gaikwad's team, still 'marshalled' by the peerless Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is coming into the game with back-to-back victories, LSG under KL Rahul have endured a mini-slump with successive defeats.

With LSG's batting unit not exactly inspiring the highest level of confidence despite its firepower, it remains to be seen how it tackles an attack where each bowler brings something different to the table.



Coming to the team dynamics, Lucknow might drop Quinton de Kock and might give opportunity to Kyle Mayers in their Playing 11. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali could replace Daryl Mitchell in CSK Playing 11 given Lucknow wicket might favour the spinners.

IPL 2024: LSG vs CSK Playing 11 prediction

LSG Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock/Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c/wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur/Mayank Yadav.

[Impact sub: Arshad Khan/M Siddharth]

CSK Playing 11 probables: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali/Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.

Lucknow vs Chennai head-to-head

Total matches played: 3

Chennai Super Kings won: 1

Lucknow Super Giants won: 1

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni.

IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) live toss time, live streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in tomorrow's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Match 34 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the LSG vs CSK live toss take place on Friday (April 19)?





Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here In IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the LSG vs CSK live match start on April 19?

The Lucknow vs Chennai live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 15 at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the LSG vs CSK IPL match in India for free.