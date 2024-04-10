IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: MI vs RCB Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to bounce back from their losing streak when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 11).

Since Mumbai Indians won their first game when they last time played at the Wankhede, the Hardik Pandya lead side wouldn't be looking to make any changes to their playing 11. Bengaluru on the other has plenty on its plate as none of its foreign recruits have fired so far.

They could do well to bring Vaijaykumar Vyshak and Mahipal Lomror back into the playing 11 as they have done well for the side which is heavily reliant on few players in both departments.,

IPL 2024: MI vs RCB Playing 11 prediction

MI Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact sub: Akash Madhwal for Surya or vice versa

RCB Playing 11 probables: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal,

Impact substitute - Vijaykumar Vyshak for Mahipal Lomror or vice versa

Mumbai vs Bengaluru head-to-head

Total matches played: 34

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 14

Mumbai Indians won: 20

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Will Jacks, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis

