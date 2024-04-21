IPL 2024 today's match: PBKS vs GT Playing 11, live match time, Streaming

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Sunday (April 21) in Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.





ALSO READ: IPL 2024: PBKS vs GT head-to-head, Mullanpur pitch report, weather forecast Punjab have suffered three back-to-back losses at home and in all those games, they could have very well been the winning side. Before they move away from home, they would look to win at least one match at the home venue.

Gujarat were decimated by the Capitals in their own home. They would have revenge on their mind when they would take on the Kings. The last time these two teams met, Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh stole the show from the Titans.

As for playing 11 combinations, Gujarat would consider the Delhi game as an expectation and wouldn't look to make too many changes. As for Punjab, they could do well to keep the playing 11 same for at least the last home game and to try and turn things around. If Shikhar gets fit, he will straightaway walk into the Punjab 11 though.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs GT Playing 11 prediction

GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier

[Impact Substitute: Saurav Chauhan]

PBKS Playing 11 probables: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

[Impact sub:Suyash Sharma]

Gujarat vs Rajasthan head-to-head

Total matches played: 4

Punjab Kings won: 2

Gujarat Titans won: 2

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0





Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Shikhar Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Matthew Wade(w), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Punjab Kings will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in Match 37 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the PBKS vs GT live toss take place on Sunday (April 21)?

In IPL 2024, PBKS vs GT live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the PBKS vs GT live match start on April 21?

The Punjab vs Gujarat live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 21 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and TaGTl among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will livestream the PBKS vs GT IPL match in India for free.