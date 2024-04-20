Sixes to Most 250+ totals: Sunrisers Hyderabad create new records in IPL





Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been playing a different brand of cricket in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Hyderabad-based franchise has now posted 250+ totals for a record three times and notably they achieved the milestone in the IPL 2024. Now SRH have crossed 250-plus total for the most three times, a record in the Indian Premier League.

Most 250+ totals in franchise T20 cricket

3 - Surrey

3 - SRH*

2 - Somerset

2 - Yorkshire

2 - RCB

Hyderabad also equalled their own record of hitting the most number of sixes in the Indian Premier League. Sunrisers batters were hitting sixes at will as they scored the first 50 runs in just 10 minutes, hitting eight fours and three sixes.

Most sixes in an IPL innings

22 - SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024

22 - SRH vs DC, Delhi, today*

21 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

20 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

20 - DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017

20 - MI vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024

Most bowlers conceded 50+ runs in an IPL innings

4 - RCB vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2024

3 - DC vs SRH, Delhi, on April 20, 2024

