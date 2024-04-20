Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Sixes to Most 250+ totals: Sunrisers Hyderabad create new records in IPL

Sixes to Most 250+ totals: Sunrisers Hyderabad create new records in IPL

Hyderabad also equalled their own record of hitting the most sixes in the Indian Premier League. SRH hit 22 sixes each against RCB and DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 10:38 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been playing a different brand of cricket in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Hyderabad-based franchise has now posted 250+ totals for a record three times and notably they achieved the milestone in the IPL 2024. Now SRH have crossed 250-plus total for the most three times, a record in the Indian Premier League.

Most 250+ totals in franchise T20 cricket
  • 3 - Surrey
  • 3 - SRH*
  • 2 - Somerset
  • 2 - Yorkshire
  • 2 - RCB

Hyderabad also equalled their own record of hitting the most number of sixes in the Indian Premier League. Sunrisers batters were hitting sixes at will as they scored the first 50 runs in just 10 minutes, hitting eight fours and three sixes.

Most sixes in an IPL innings
  • 22 - SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024
  • 22 - SRH vs DC, Delhi, today*
  • 21 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013
  • 20 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016
  • 20 - DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017
  • 20 - MI vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024

Most bowlers conceded 50+ runs in an IPL innings
  • 4 - RCB vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2024
  • 3 - DC vs SRH, Delhi, on April 20, 2024
Highest totals in IPL
  • 287/3 - SRH vs RCB Bengaluru 2024
  • 277/3 - SRH vs MI Hyderabad 2024
  • 272/7 - KKR vs DC Vizag 2024
  • 266/7 - SRH vs DC, Delhi, today*
  • 263/5 - RCB vs PWI Bengaluru 2013

Topics :Sunrisers HyderabadIndian Premier LeagueT20 cricket

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

