IPL 2024 KKR vs RCB: Why Narine and Russell will be Bengaluru's main worry?

Narine and Russell have had one of the best outings against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the years in the Indian Premier League

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell vs RCB. Photo: Sportzpics
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 8:00 AM IST
Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, the Caribbean duo in Kolkata Knight Riders, will have a huge role to play as they face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) when the two teams meet in their reverse fixture at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 21.

While Russell was not required to bat against the RCB in the previous fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Narine hit a 22-ball 47 and picked up the wicket of dangerous Glenn Maxwell. At Eden Gardens, they will be looking to get Kolkata back to winning ways.

Here are the three reasons why Russell and Narine will be a big threat to RCB:

Strike rates of Russell and Narine vs RCB

Narine has been in top form this season. And even when he was not, he has found scoring against Royal Challengers a likeable job. In 20 innings, his strike rate against the Red and Blue is 195, which is more than any other team in the IPL. Similarly, Russell has struck at 205 against RCB and averages 36, which is his third-highest against any franchise.

Andre Russell Strike Rate by Opponent in the IPL
Opposition Inns Ave SR 6s
RCB 15 36 205 38
PBKS 12 37.1 200 30
DD 12 37.5 172 33
SRH 15 27.7 172 26
CSK 13 35.6 165 27
RR 12 20.2 159 16
MI 13 20.4 151 16

Sunil Narine Strike Rate by Opponent as an IPL Opener
Opposition Inns Ave SR 6s
RCB 7 34.2 203 16
PBKS 5 31 201 10
DC 5 23.8 195 10
RR 7 33 179 13
SRH 7 12.7 178 5
CSK 6 13.1 133 6
MI 4 5.8 88 2

Narine’s magical show against RCB with the ball

Narine, 35, has been good with the bat. But his main strength is bowling, where he has excelled taking 24 wickets in 20 matches with an economy rate of 6.59 and an average of 20.88.

Narine also has a favourable match-up against Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. He has taken the wickets of both the bowlers four times.

Sunil Narine vs RCB IPL record

  Mat Inns NO 100s 50s 0s HS Runs Avg S/R
Batting 20 11 2 0 2 0 54 279 31 195.1
  Mat O M R W 4w Best Avg S/R E/R
Bowling 20 76 0 501 24 3 4/20 20.88 19 6.59

Russell has had the better of Faf du Plessis

Andre Russell too has been brilliant against Faf du Plessis, getting him out on four occasions in 10 innings at an average of 21.5. Moreover, Russell has taken 14 wickets in 16 games against RCB, which is one of the best performances with the ball for the Jamaican against any team in IPL.

Andre Russell vs RCB IPL record

  Mat Inns NO 100s 50s 0s HS Runs Avg S/R
Batting 16 15 4 0 1 2 65 396 36 205.18
  Mat O M R W 4w Best Avg S/R E/R
Bowling 16 42.3 0 401 14 0 03/09/24 28.64 18.21 9.44

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

