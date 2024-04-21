IPL 2024 KKR vs RCB: Why Narine and Russell will be Bengaluru's main worry?

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, the Caribbean duo in Kolkata Knight Riders, will have a huge role to play as they face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) when the two teams meet in their reverse fixture at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 21.
While Russell was not required to bat against the RCB in the previous fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Narine hit a 22-ball 47 and picked up the wicket of dangerous Glenn Maxwell. At Eden Gardens, they will be looking to get Kolkata back to winning ways.
Here are the three reasons why Russell and Narine will be a big threat to RCB:
Strike rates of Russell and Narine vs RCB
Narine has been in top form this season. And even when he was not, he has found scoring against Royal Challengers a likeable job. In 20 innings, his strike rate against the Red and Blue is 195, which is more than any other team in the IPL. Similarly, Russell has struck at 205 against RCB and averages 36, which is his third-highest against any franchise.
Andre Russell too has been brilliant against Faf du Plessis, getting him out on four occasions in 10 innings at an average of 21.5. Moreover, Russell has taken 14 wickets in 16 games against RCB, which is one of the best performances with the ball for the Jamaican against any team in IPL.