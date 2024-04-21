IPL 2024 KKR vs RCB: Why Narine and Russell will be Bengaluru's main worry?





ALSO READ: IPL 2024: KKR vs RCB head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, the Caribbean duo in Kolkata Knight Riders, will have a huge role to play as they face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) when the two teams meet in their reverse fixture at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 21.

While Russell was not required to bat against the RCB in the previous fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Narine hit a 22-ball 47 and picked up the wicket of dangerous Glenn Maxwell. At Eden Gardens, they will be looking to get Kolkata back to winning ways.

Strike rates of Russell and Narine vs RCB





Andre Russell Strike Rate by Opponent in the IPL Opposition Inns Ave SR 6s RCB 15 36 205 38 PBKS 12 37.1 200 30 DD 12 37.5 172 33 SRH 15 27.7 172 26 CSK 13 35.6 165 27 RR 12 20.2 159 16 MI 13 20.4 151 16

Sunil Narine Strike Rate by Opponent as an IPL Opener Opposition Inns Ave SR 6s RCB 7 34.2 203 16 PBKS 5 31 201 10 DC 5 23.8 195 10 RR 7 33 179 13 SRH 7 12.7 178 5 CSK 6 13.1 133 6 MI 4 5.8 88 2 Narine has been in top form this season. And even when he was not, he has found scoring against Royal Challengers a likeable job. In 20 innings, his strike rate against the Red and Blue is 195, which is more than any other team in the IPL. Similarly, Russell has struck at 205 against RCB and averages 36, which is his third-highest against any franchise.

Narine’s magical show against RCB with the ball

Narine, 35, has been good with the bat. But his main strength is bowling, where he has excelled taking 24 wickets in 20 matches with an economy rate of 6.59 and an average of 20.88.





Sunil Narine vs RCB IPL record



Mat Inns NO 100s 50s 0s HS Runs Avg S/R Batting 20 11 2 0 2 0 54 279 31 195.1 Mat O M R W 4w Best Avg S/R E/R Bowling 20 76 0 501 24 3 4/20 20.88 19 6.59 Narine also has a favourable match-up against Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. He has taken the wickets of both the bowlers four times.

Russell has had the better of Faf du Plessis