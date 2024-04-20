McGurk to Pant: Top five players to hit fastest fifty for Delhi Capitals

Australia's hard-hitting batter Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed the fastest fifty for Delhi Capitals (DC) when he reached the milestone in just 15 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 20. Fraser-McGurk's 15-ball fifty is the fastest fifty in IPL 2024.





ALSO READ: Jaiswal to KL Rahul: Top 12 batters who scored fastest fifty in IPL history He broke the record of former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris, who reached the milestone in 17 balls against the now-defunct franchise Gujarat Lions in 2016.

Rishabh Pant is at the third spot in the list of fastest fifty for Delhi when he reached the landmark in 18 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019.