McGurk to Pant: Top five players to hit fastest fifty for Delhi Capitals

Jake Fraser McGurk broke the record of former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris, who reached the milestone in 17 balls against the now-defunct franchise Gujarat Lions in 2016.

Jake Fraser McGurk. Photo: Sportzpics
Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 11:01 PM IST
Australia's hard-hitting batter Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed the fastest fifty for Delhi Capitals (DC) when he reached the milestone in just 15 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 20. Fraser-McGurk's 15-ball fifty is the fastest fifty in IPL 2024.

He broke the record of former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris, who reached the milestone in 17 balls against the now-defunct franchise Gujarat Lions in 2016. 

Rishabh Pant is at the third spot in the list of fastest fifty for Delhi when he reached the landmark in 18 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019.

Top five fastest IPL fifty for Delhi Capitals
Player name Balls faced Against Year
Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2024
Chirs Morris 17 Gujarat Lions 2016
Rishabh Pant 18 Mumbai Indians 2019
Prithvi Shaw 18 Kolkata Knight Riders 2021
Tristan Stubbs 19 Mumbai Indians 2024

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

