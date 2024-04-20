IPL 2024: PBKS vs GT head-to-head, Mullanpur pitch report, weather forecast

In match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on April 21 (Sunday) starting at 7:30 pm IST.

PBKS vs GT Head to head in IPL history

Punjab and Gujarat have played against each other in 4 matches. There has been neck and neck fight between the two sides with both the teams winning two matches each. The last battle between the two was won by Punjab at Gujarat's home.

Total matches played: 4

Gujarat Titans won: 2

Punjab Kings won: 2

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Punjab vs Gujarat Head-to-Head at different venues



P GT KXI Overall 4 2 2 T20 Match 4 2 2 At Venues Brabourne Stadium 1 1 - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 1 1 - Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 - 1 In Countries India 4 2 2 This will be the first meeting between the two teams at the newly built base of Punjab- the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

PBKS vs GT head-to-head in IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Matches played: 1

Gujarat Titans: 1

Punjab Kings: 0

PBKS vs GT head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat

Matches played: 1

Gujarat Titans: 0

Punjab Kings: 1

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium IPL record

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 3 Matches won batting first 2 Matches won batting second 2 Average first innings total 167.67 Runs per over 8.49 Runs per wicket 22.49 Highest total recorded 192/7 by MI vs PBKS in 2024 Lowest total recorded 147/8 by PBKS vs RR in 2024 Average first innings winning score 187 Average powerplay score 43.7 Average death-over score 57.1

Mullanpur, Mohali pitch report for the PBKS vs GT match

In the four games at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, the pitch has behaved in different manners. While in the day game, it remained a true batting wicket in the match between Delhi and Punjab. Later in the game between Hyderabad and the hosts Punjab, the wicket showed slowness. And its true attributes were seen in the Punjab vs Rajasthan game where the spinners and cutter bowlers were enjoying good support from the wicket. However, in the match involving Punjab and Mumbai, it was once again a high-scoring wicket.

Mullanpur, Mohali weather forecast during the PBKS vs GT IPL match

There will be no clouds in the sky on April 21 at Mullanpur. The temperatures will be between 32 and 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 24 per cent at 7 pm to 39 per cent at 11 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.