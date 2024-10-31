IPL 2025 Retentions: Full list of retained players and their IPL salary

Check the full list of retained players below: Mumbai Indians retained players Jasprit Bumrah: Rs 18 crore

Rs 18 crore Suryakumar Yadav: Rs 16.35 crore

Rs 16.35 crore Hardik Pandya: Rs 16:35 crore

Rs 16:35 crore Rohit Sharma: Rs 16:30 crore

Rs 16:30 crore Tilak varma: Rs 8 crore The stage is set for a high-profile mega auction in the end of November after all the 10 IPL franchisees released the list of their retained players on Thursday (October 31).Check the full list of retained players below:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

The legacy continued as Chennai Super Kings retained their icon MS Dhoni, alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, the all-round powerhouse Ravindra Jadeja, the versatile Shivam Dube, and Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana.

CSK retained players list and their salary

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs 18 crore

Rs 18 crore Matheesha Pathirana: Rs 13 crore

Rs 13 crore Shivam Dube: Rs 12 crore

Rs 12 crore Ravindra Jadeja: Rs 18 crore

Rs 18 crore MS Dhoni: Rs 4 crore

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans are primed to bring back a formidable lineup, with plans to retain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, B Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan. Their choices will leave them with one valuable Right-to-Match (RTM) card in the upcoming IPL mega auction, giving them strategic flexibility to fortify their squad.

GT retained players list and their salary

Rashid Khan: Rs 18 crore

Rs 18 crore Shubman Gill: Rs 16.5 crore

Rs 16.5 crore Sai Sudharsan: Rs 8.5 crore

Rs 8.5 crore Rahul Tewatia: Rs 4 crore

Rs 4 crore Shahrukh Khan: Rs 4 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders retained Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR retained players list and their salary

Rinku Singh: Rs 13 crore

Rs 13 crore Varun Chakaravarthy: Rs 12 crore

Rs 12 crore Sunil Narine: Rs 12 crore

Rs 12 crore Andre Russell: Rs 12 crore

Rs 12 crore Harshit Rana: Rs 4 crore

Rs 4 crore Ramandeep Singh: Rs 4 crore Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi, alongside promising uncapped talents Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni, are set to continue with Lucknow Super Giants. Surprisingly, KL Rahul, who has captained the franchise since its 2022 inception, is expected to be excluded from the retention lineup, indicating a potential change in leadership.

LSG retained players list and their salary Nicholas Pooran: Rs 21 crore

Rs 21 crore Ravi Bishnoi: Rs 11 crore

Rs 11 crore Mayank Yadav: Rs 11 crore

Rs 11 crore Mohsin Khan: Rs 4 crore

Rs 4 crore Ayush Badoni: Rs 4 crore

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals are solidifying their core with Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Sandeep Sharma set to stay. However, sources reveal that England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler and India’s leg-spin ace Yuzvendra Chahal will not be retained, adding an element of intrigue to their roster strategy.

RR retained players list and their salary (will be updated after 5:30 PM IST on Oct 31)

Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Riyan Parag

Sandeep Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Power-packed South African Heinrich Klaasen is set to headline Sunrisers Hyderabad’s retentions, earning a substantial Rs 23 crore as their marquee player. Pat Cummins, SRH's 2024 captain, is expected to be retained for Rs 18 crore, with Indian all-rounder Abhishek Sharma valued at Rs 14 crore. Australian Travis Head and emerging Indian talent Nitish Kumar Reddy are also likely to complete SRH's retention list, establishing a solid foundation as they approach the auction.

SRH retained players list and their salary

Pat Cummins: Rs 18 crore

Rs 18 crore Abhishek Sharma: Rs 14 crore

Rs 14 crore Nitiesh Reddy: Rs 6 crore

Rs 6 crore Heinrich Klaasen: Rs 23 crore

Rs 23 crore Travis Head: Rs 14 crore

Delhi Capitals retained players list and their salary

Axar Patel: Rs 16.5 crore

Kuldeep Yadav: Rs 13.25 crore

Tristan Stubbs: Rs 10 crore

Abhishek Porel: Rs 4 crore