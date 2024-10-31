IPL 2025 Retentions: Full list of retained players and their IPL salary

The stage is set for a high-profile mega auction in the end of November after all the 10 IPL franchisees released the list of their retained players on Thursday (October 31).
Check the full list of retained players below:
Mumbai Indians retained players
- Jasprit Bumrah: Rs 18 crore
- Suryakumar Yadav: Rs 16.35 crore
- Hardik Pandya: Rs 16:35 crore
- Rohit Sharma: Rs 16:30 crore
- Tilak varma: Rs 8 crore
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
The legacy continued as Chennai Super Kings retained their icon MS Dhoni, alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, the all-round powerhouse Ravindra Jadeja, the versatile Shivam Dube, and Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana.
CSK retained players list and their salary
- Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs 18 crore
- Matheesha Pathirana: Rs 13 crore
- Shivam Dube: Rs 12 crore
- Ravindra Jadeja: Rs 18 crore
- MS Dhoni: Rs 4 crore
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Gujarat Titans are primed to bring back a formidable lineup, with plans to retain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, B Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan. Their choices will leave them with one valuable Right-to-Match (RTM) card in the upcoming IPL mega auction, giving them strategic flexibility to fortify their squad.
GT retained players list and their salary
- Rashid Khan: Rs 18 crore
- Shubman Gill: Rs 16.5 crore
- Sai Sudharsan: Rs 8.5 crore
- Rahul Tewatia: Rs 4 crore
- Shahrukh Khan: Rs 4 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders retained Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy.
KKR retained players list and their salary
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
- Rinku Singh: Rs 13 crore
- Varun Chakaravarthy: Rs 12 crore
- Sunil Narine: Rs 12 crore
- Andre Russell: Rs 12 crore
- Harshit Rana: Rs 4 crore
- Ramandeep Singh: Rs 4 crore
Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi, alongside promising uncapped talents Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni, are set to continue with Lucknow Super Giants. Surprisingly, KL Rahul, who has captained the franchise since its 2022 inception, is expected to be excluded from the retention lineup, indicating a potential change in leadership.
LSG retained players list and their salary
- Nicholas Pooran: Rs 21 crore
- Ravi Bishnoi: Rs 11 crore
- Mayank Yadav: Rs 11 crore
- Mohsin Khan: Rs 4 crore
- Ayush Badoni: Rs 4 crore
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Rajasthan Royals are solidifying their core with Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Sandeep Sharma set to stay. However, sources reveal that England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler and India’s leg-spin ace Yuzvendra Chahal will not be retained, adding an element of intrigue to their roster strategy.
RR retained players list and their salary (will be updated after 5:30 PM IST on Oct 31)
- Sanju Samson
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Riyan Parag
- Sandeep Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Power-packed South African Heinrich Klaasen is set to headline Sunrisers Hyderabad’s retentions, earning a substantial Rs 23 crore as their marquee player. Pat Cummins, SRH's 2024 captain, is expected to be retained for Rs 18 crore, with Indian all-rounder Abhishek Sharma valued at Rs 14 crore. Australian Travis Head and emerging Indian talent Nitish Kumar Reddy are also likely to complete SRH's retention list, establishing a solid foundation as they approach the auction.
SRH retained players list and their salary
- Pat Cummins: Rs 18 crore
- Abhishek Sharma: Rs 14 crore
- Nitiesh Reddy: Rs 6 crore
- Heinrich Klaasen: Rs 23 crore
- Travis Head: Rs 14 crore
Delhi Capitals retained players list and their salary
Axar Patel: Rs 16.5 crore
Kuldeep Yadav: Rs 13.25 crore
Tristan Stubbs: Rs 10 crore
Abhishek Porel: Rs 4 crore
Punjab Kings retained players list and their salary
- Shashank Singh: Rs 5.5 crore
- Prabhsimran Singh: Rs 4 crore
