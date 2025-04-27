IPL 2025: Corbin Bosch makes debut for Mumbai Indians against LSG at home

South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch received his first Indian Premier League (IPL) cap as he debuted for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 fixture against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Bosch was brought into the playing 11 as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Santner. He had recently joined the Mumbai squad as an injury replacement for fellow South African Lizaad Williams.

MI playing 11 vs LSG: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav returns to LSG's squad for MI match at Wankhede His IPL debut comes in the wake of a one-year suspension imposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), barring him from participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Bosch had pulled out of the PSL 2025 season despite being drafted as a Diamond pick by Peshawar Zalmi. Following the decision, he publicly apologized via the PCB, expressing remorse for his withdrawal and extending apologies to fans, especially those of Zalmi, and the broader cricket fraternity.

Also Read

An all-rounder who bowls right-arm pace and bats in the middle order, Bosch has featured in 86 T20 games, claiming 59 wickets and notching up a personal best score of 81.

Bosch’s cricketing journey began on a high note when he starred in South Africa’s triumphant U-19 World Cup campaign in 2014, earning the Player of the Final award with figures of 4 for 15. He made his senior debut for South Africa in 2024 and has since been a consistent performer in domestic cricket.

Most recently, he played a pivotal role in MI Cape Town's championship-winning run in the SA20 2025, where he scalped 11 wickets.