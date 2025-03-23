IPL 2025: CSK vs MI head-to-head records; key toss stats in Chennai

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are two of the most successful franchises in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Their rivalry has produced some of the most intense and thrilling encounters in the tournament. With five IPL titles each, both teams have been at the pinnacle of the league, often clashing in high-pressure games, including multiple IPL finals.

CSK vs MI head-to-head record by season

IPL 2008: The rivalry begins

The first-ever IPL season set the foundation for this legendary rivalry. CSK won their first-ever encounter against MI by 6 runs in a thrilling contest. However, MI bounced back strongly in the second match, registering a 9-wicket victory to level their head-to-head that year.

IPL 2009: A split season

In 2009, both teams won one match each. MI won the first match by 19 runs, while CSK avenged the loss in the second match, securing a 7-wicket victory.

IPL 2010: CSK clinch their first IPL title against MI

The 2010 season was historic for CSK as they won their first IPL trophy by defeating MI in the final. In the league stage, MI won the first encounter by 5 wickets, but CSK bounced back in the second game with a 24-run victory. In the final, CSK outplayed MI, winning by 22 runs and lifting their maiden IPL trophy.

IPL 2011: Mumbai’s narrow victory

CSK vs MI key toss stats in Chennai Matches - 10, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd Won – 7

Avg 1st Inns score – 169/7

– 169/7 Lowest Total Defended – 175, Highest Target Chased - 211

– 175, Highest Target Chased - 211 Pace: Overs% - 65, Wkts – 82, Avg – 27.1, Eco – 8.9

Overs% - 65, Wkts – 82, Avg – 27.1, Eco – 8.9 Spin: Overs% - 35, Wkts – 33, Avg – 28.9, Eco – 7.3 Winning Score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (in T20s since 2024) 1st Inns score 190 or above: Mts – 3, Bat 1st Won – 2, Bat 2nd Won – 1

1st Inns score less than 190: Mts – 7, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 6 Overall team record in IPL: CSK: Mts – 71, Won – 50, Lost – 21 (Win % - 70)

In IPL 2011, the two teams met once, where Mumbai Indians edged past CSK by 8 runs. It was a tense, low-scoring affair, and MI's bowlers successfully defended their total.

IPL 2012: MI dominate the league stage

MI had a better record against CSK in IPL 2012, winning two out of three matches. They won the first game by 8 wickets and followed it up with a 2-wicket victory in the second match. CSK managed to win the third game in the playoffs, registering a 38-run victory.

IPL 2013: MI triumph in the final

Mumbai Indians had the upper hand over CSK in IPL 2013, winning three out of four matches, including the final. MI started with a 9-run victory, followed by a dominant 60-run win in the second encounter. CSK pulled one back with a 48-run victory in the playoffs. However, in the final, MI emerged victorious with a 23-run win, securing their first-ever IPL title.

IPL 2014: Chennai’s clean sweep over MI

CSK dominated MI in IPL 2014, winning all three matches. In their first encounter, CSK chased down MI’s total and won by 7 wickets. They repeated their success in the second match, winning by 4 wickets, and completed the clean sweep with another 7-wicket victory in the playoffs.

IPL 2015: MI clinch the title with a strong record against CSK

Mumbai Indians had a fantastic season against CSK in IPL 2015, winning three out of four encounters, including the IPL final. CSK won the first match by 6 wickets, but MI dominated the rest of the season. MI won the second game by 6 wickets, followed by a 25-run victory in the playoffs. In the final, MI crushed CSK by 41 runs to win their second IPL trophy.

IPL 2018: A close contest with one win each

The rivalry in IPL 2018 was evenly matched. In the first game, CSK pulled off a dramatic 1-wicket win in a last-over thriller. However, MI bounced back in the second match, securing an 8-wicket victory to level the head-to-head that season.

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians’ complete dominance

Mumbai Indians completely dominated CSK in IPL 2019, winning all four encounters, including the IPL final. MI started with a 37-run victory in their first meeting and followed it up with a 46-run win in the second. In the Qualifier 1, MI continued their winning streak with a 6-wicket victory, and in the final, they edged past CSK by just 1 run, clinching their fourth IPL title.

IPL 2020: Mumbai’s dominance with a huge win

CSK won the first match of the season by 5 wickets, but MI made a strong comeback in the second match, handing CSK one of their biggest defeats with a 10-wicket victory.

IPL 2021: An evenly contested battle

MI and CSK once again shared victories in IPL 2021. In the first match, Mumbai Indians chased down a big total and won by 4 wickets in a thrilling finish. CSK responded strongly in the second match, registering a 20-run victory, thanks to a clinical all-round performance.

IPL 2022: A balanced season for both teams

The 2022 season saw both teams winning one match each. In the first encounter, CSK chased down MI’s total in a tense finish, winning by 3 wickets. However, MI bounced back in the second match, where their bowlers dominated, securing a 5-wicket victory.

IPL 2023: Chennai dominate with two wins

CSK had a strong season against MI, winning both their league-stage encounters. In the first match, Chennai secured a 7-wicket victory, thanks to a solid batting performance and disciplined bowling. In the second match, CSK once again displayed their dominance, winning comfortably by 6 wickets, ensuring a clean sweep against MI that season.

IPL 2024: CSK maintain upper hand

In the most recent encounter between the two teams, Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious by 20 runs. The match saw a strong performance from CSK’s bowlers, who restricted MI’s batting lineup despite their power hitters. MI struggled to chase down the target, and CSK secured another win in the rivalry.

Overall CSK vs MI head-to-head record

Total matches played: 38

Mumbai Indians wins: 21

Chennai Super Kings wins: 17