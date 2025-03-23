IPL 2025: SRH vs RR playing 11; Cummins and Parag's captaincy record

After the opening match in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Sunday, the caravan of IPL 2025 has reached Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for match number two of the competition between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Both teams last faced each other in the second qualifier of IPL 2024, where SRH beat RR to advance to the finals. However, much has changed since then, as both teams—despite having a retained core—are looking entirely new after the mega auction. On top of that, RR have a confirmed new captain for the first three games of the season in the form of Riyan Parag, who will take up the role in the absence of regular skipper Sanju Samson. On the other hand, SRH received a huge boost after their skipper Pat Cummins returned from injury to lead the side for the second time in a row.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 SRH vs RR: Hyderabad Pitch report, Rajiv Gandhi stadium key stats Now, keeping all this in mind, let us take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers and how their teams could shape up for their campaign opener.

Pat Cummins’ captaincy record

Cummins was appointed SRH’s captain ahead of IPL 2024, which marked his maiden tenure as skipper in the IPL. He led SRH in 16 matches that season, out of which he won 9 and lost 7. He took the team to the final but eventually lost to KKR. On the other hand, he has also led Australia’s national team in 48 international matches, out of which he has won 31 and lost just 11. Pat Cummins as captain in IPL

Matches Played: 16

Won:9

Lost: 7

Win percentage: 56.2 per cent

Riyan Parag’s captaincy record

Also Read

How Parag moved up the leadership ladder? Before IPL 2024: Innings: 44

Runs: 600

Average: 16.2

Strike rate: 124

Fifites: 2 In IPL 2024 Riyan Parag in IPL IPL 2025 will be the first time Riyan Parag will be taking up the role of captain in his IPL career. Before this, he has led Assam in the domestic circuit. Parag, at 23 years and 133 days old, will become the fourth-youngest captain in IPL history when he takes the field against SRH on Sunday.

Inns - 14

Runs - 573

Avg - 52.1

SR - 149

50s – 4

Most runs in IPL2024:

Virat Kohli - 741 Ruturaj Gaikwad - 583 Riyan Parag - 573 Travis Head – 567

SRH playing 11 vs RR today:

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 CSK vs MI: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium's key stats After a stellar IPL campaign last season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are determined to go one step further in 2025. The explosive opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma was the highlight of their batting last year, and this season, the team has bolstered its lineup by adding Ishan Kishan and experienced pacer Mohammed Shami. With Pat Cummins returning as captain after missing the Sri Lanka tour and the Champions Trophy 2025, SRH hope to clinch their first IPL title since their triumph in 2016. Cummins’ leadership and all-round abilities will be crucial in guiding SRH through challenging situations this season.

SRH playing 11 and impact subs (probables): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami

Impact subs: Jaydev Unadkat, Aniket Verma Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2025: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari.

RR playing 11 vs SRH:

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be led by the young and dynamic Riyan Parag for the initial phase of the tournament. Parag's leadership will be supported by the experienced presence of T20 World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid, whose mentorship could prove invaluable for the relatively young squad. RR's bowling unit has been strengthened by the inclusion of Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana, providing a much-needed boost after the departure of seasoned spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin. Additionally, the return of Jofra Archer adds firepower to their pace attack, with the Englishman expected to spearhead the bowling department and trouble opposition batters with his raw pace.

RR playing 11 and impact subs (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma

Impact subs: Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore