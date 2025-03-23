IPL 2025 SRH vs RR: Hyderabad Pitch report, Rajiv Gandhi stadium key stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, March 23, at 3:30 pm IST in match number three of IPL 2025.

Both teams have built a strong side after the mega auctions back in November 2024 and will aim to start their campaign with a win. But before the two sides lock horns in what is expected to be a high-scoring thriller, let's take a look at who the wickets of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will favour and the other key stats of the venue.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Pitch report for SRH vs RR IPL 2025

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium pitch is known for being highly favourable to batters, particularly in T20 matches like the IPL. The surface typically offers a flat and true bounce, making it ideal for stroke play. The recent games at this venue have witnessed teams breaching the 200 mark with ease, which means fans should buckle up for yet another high-scoring IPL match on Sunday.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: IPL T20 stats

Recent match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

In the most recent match played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 4 runs in IPL 2024. The high-scoring thriller saw Punjab Kings, with the help of Prabhsimran Singh’s 71, setting a huge target of 215 runs in front of the home team. However, SRH, with the help of Abhishek Sharma’s fiery 66, chased down the target with 4 wickets and five balls to spare.

SRH’s record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad have enjoyed a solid record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, winning 35 out of their 57 matches played at the venue.

Highest team score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL

The highest team total at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was set by Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27, 2024, when they scored 277/3 against MI. The innings was powered by brilliant half-centuries by Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen. SRH eventually won the game by 31 runs.

Lowest team score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL

The lowest score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was recorded by Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils back then) on May 4, 2013, when they got themselves bundled out for just 80 against SRH while batting first.

Average first-innings score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

The average first-innings score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the IPL is 204 runs.

Other key stats for Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

David Warner holds the record for the most runs scored at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL history, amassing an impressive 1,623 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the charts for the most wickets taken at the venue, with 48 scalps to his name. The highest individual score at the stadium was achieved by David Warner, who smashed 126 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2017. In terms of bowling performances, Alzarri Joseph registered the best figures at the stadium, claiming 6 wickets for just 12 runs while playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) against SRH in 2019.