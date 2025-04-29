IPL 2025: DC vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats

ALSO READ: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits second fastest hundred in ipl history Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 29, in Match number 48 of IPL 2025. Axar Patel-led Delhi, who lost their last match against RCB at this very venue, will try to win the game and push for a top two position on the points table, while KKR will aim to stay alive in the Playoff race with a win.

So far, DC have been a much more complete side in the tournament, with batters and bowlers performing equally well for them. On the other hand, the defending champions KKR have been missing the spark that led them to the title in 2024. But which of these teams will get back on winning ways on Tuesday, and how will the wicket behave? Take a look.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi: Pitch report for DC vs KKR IPL 2025

The surface of Arun Jaitley Stadium presents a flat and hard profile, offering consistent bounce throughout. It is expected to be highly favourable for batting, with minimal assistance available for bowlers, especially during the early phases of the match.

The shorter boundary dimensions are likely to support aggressive stroke play, making it easier for batters to find the fence. Spin bowlers may come into play later as the match progresses, but overall, the conditions are predominantly suited to high-scoring innings.

Winning the toss may influence the decision to field first, considering the potential for successful chases on such batting-friendly surfaces.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi: IPL T20 stats

DC at Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC have played 88 games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, out of which they have won 39 matches and lost 47. Two matches ended in no contest.

KKR at Arun Jaitley Stadium

KKR have played 11 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against DC and have emerged victorious on five occasions, while they have ended on the losing side the same number of times. One match ended in no contest.

Key stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (since 2023 IPL)

Matches – 15, Bat 1st won – 10, Bat 2nd won – 5

Average 1st innings score – 200/6

Highest 1st innings score – 266/7

Lowest total defended – 167

Highest target chased – 182

200+ totals – 10 times in 15 matches

Sixes per match – 19

Winning score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (IPL since 2023)

1st innings score more than 190: Matches – 8, Bat 1st won – 8, Bat 2nd won – 0

1st innings score 190 or below: Matches – 7, Bat 1st won – 2, Bat 2nd won – 5

Recent match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The last IPL match here was Match 46 of IPL 2025 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. DC put a modest total of 162 for 8 on the board while batting first. In reply, RCB, despite early jitters, chased down the target with nine balls and six wickets to spare.

Other key stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted a total of 93 matches, with teams batting first winning 45 times and teams chasing emerging victorious on 47 occasions, while one match ended with no result. The venue has witnessed some high-scoring encounters, including the highest total of 266/7 posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals in 2024. On the other end of the spectrum, Delhi Capitals recorded the lowest total at the ground, getting bowled out for 83 against Chennai Super Kings in 2013. The highest successful run-chase at the stadium is 219/6, achieved by Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings in 2021, whereas the lowest total successfully defended is 143/8 by Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals in 2018. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 169, while the second innings average is slightly lower at 153.

In terms of individual batting performances, Rishabh Pant and Chris Gayle share the record for the highest individual score at the stadium, both scoring unbeaten 128-run knocks in 2018 and 2012 respectively. David Warner leads the charts for the most runs, amassing 1,048 runs across 36 innings. Rishabh Pant holds the record for most sixes, hitting 58 maximums in 28 innings, while Warner also tops the list for most fours with 119 boundaries. Warner has also registered the most fifties at the venue, with nine half-centuries to his name. Six players — Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle, Rishabh Pant, Prabhsimran Singh, Kevin Pietersen, and David Warner — have scored centuries here, each achieving the milestone once.

Among bowlers, Lasith Malinga holds the record for the best bowling figures at the stadium, taking 5 wickets for 13 runs against Delhi Capitals in 2011. Amit Mishra, representing both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad during his career, has claimed the most wickets at this venue, with 58 scalps in 45 innings.