IPL 2025: DC vs KKR playing 11, DC batters vs KKR bowlers matchups

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be aiming for an improved performance when they take on a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After suffering two defeats in their last four matches, including a recent loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, DC will need to bounce back strongly to secure crucial points in the business end of the tournament. While DC's batting has been anchored by KL Rahul, they will need more contributions from the middle order and aggressive batting from Abishek Porel. KKR, on the other hand, have struggled with both bat and ball, and they will need a collective effort to turn their fortunes around. With spinners like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy in KKR's ranks, DC's batters will have to be wary. The contest promises to be a thrilling encounter with both teams needing a win to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Axar Patel captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 9

Wins: 6

Losses: 3

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 66.66

Ajinkya Rahane captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 9

Wins: 3

Losses: 5

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 33.33

DC playing 11 vs KKR (probable)

Delhi Capitals will look to make adjustments to their line-up, with captain Axar Patel leading from the front. After a tough outing against RCB, Mitchell Starc will be keen to find his rhythm and exploit KKR's weaknesses, while Kuldeep Yadav’s spin will be crucial in the middle overs. DC will also expect a strong contribution from their batting line-up, especially from the in-form KL Rahul and the promising Abishek Porel. The team will hope to avoid any fielding mishaps, such as the drop against RCB, and put up a more polished performance at home.

DC playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay

DC squad for IPL 2025:

Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, Tripurana Vijay, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

KKR playing 11 vs DC (probable)

Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled in recent matches, losing three games in a row, including a rain-hit match against Punjab Kings. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, KKR will look for solid performances from the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, who will need to lead the charge with the bat. The team’s top order remains unsettled, with Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz rotating in the opening slot, while the middle-order trio of Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh will need to find form quickly. KKR's bowlers, led by Varun Chakaravarthy, will need to step up and control the run flow to have a chance in this crucial match.

KKR playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

KKR squad for IPL 2025:

Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

