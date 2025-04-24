IPL 2025: RCB vs RR playing 11, RCB batters vs RR bowlers matchups

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24, in match number 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs RR pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats Both teams have had completely different seasons so far. While RCB, under skipper Rajat Patidar with five wins and three losses, are number three on the points table, RR, with two wins and six losses, are at the number eight spot. The game will be very crucial from RR’s perspective, as if they lose this game they will lose the chance to secure 16 points this season, which is usually the safe mark to qualify for the playoffs in the IPL.

However, RR skipper Riyan Parag will fancy his team’s chances against RCB, who are yet to win a single home game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season. On top of that, RR have a 4-3 advantage over the home side in head-to-head encounters against RCB in Bengaluru.

So, before these two captains take the field for their Thursday night battle, let’s dive into captaincy stats, probable lineups, and key face-offs.

Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 8

Wins: 5

Losses: 3

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 62.50%

Riyan Parag’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 4

Wins: 1

Losses: 3

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 25%

RCB playing 11 vs RR (probable)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are grappling with an unexpected home slump, having lost all three games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium so far in IPL 2025. Despite dominating away matches, RCB have struggled to adapt to their home pitch, which is offering more grip and inconsistent bounce. The batting unit, led by an in-form Virat Kohli, has lacked fluency post power play. Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, and skipper Rajat Patidar are yet to deliver consistent performances. The Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led bowling attack has also failed to exploit home conditions effectively. RCB are currently third on the table with 10 points and need a win to avoid mid-table congestion.

RCB playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

Impact players: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

RCB squad for IPL 2025: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara

RR playing 11 vs RCB (probable)

Rajasthan Royals continue to face a turbulent season, sitting eighth on the points table with just four points. Regular captain Sanju Samson remains sidelined with an abdominal injury, leaving Riyan Parag in charge. While batters like Jaiswal, Parag, and Hetmyer have shown promise, the bowling department lacks firepower. Despite Wanindu Hasaranga leading with 9 wickets, consistency has been an issue for the likes of Jofra Archer and Theekshana. Archer’s economy rate of 9.33 is the best among their bowlers, reflecting the unit’s struggles. The Royals will be hoping to capitalise on the Chinnaswamy pitch and bounce back with a strong performance.

RR playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact player: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore

RR squad for IPL 2025:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

