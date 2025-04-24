IPL 2025: RCB vs RR head-to-head, Bengaluru weather forecast, toss stats

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs RR pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats In match number 42 of IPL 2025 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, April 24. Both teams will be looking for redemption in the match, as RCB will be aiming to secure their first win at home this season after three losses, while RR will be hoping to get back on the winning track after failing to chase 9 runs in the final over in their last two matches.

A win for RCB will take them one step closer to playoff qualification, while a win for RR will keep them from being eliminated from the final four race early, for the time being. But before these two teams take the field for their match in Bengaluru, let us take a look at how they have fared against each other historically.

RCB vs RR head-to-head

Overall

Total matches played: 32

RCB won: 15

RR won: 14

N/R: 3

RCB vs RR head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru:

Also Read

Matches played: 10

RCB won: 4

RR won: 3

N/R: 3

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Toss stats (since IPL 2024)

Total matches: 10

Results: Batting 1st won – 4 | Batting 2nd won – 6

Average 1st innings score: 181/7

Lowest total defended: 181

Highest target chased: 186

200+ totals: Occurred 3 times in 10 matches

Average sixes per match: 20

Pitch and bowling analysis:

Pace bowlers:

Overs bowled: 66%

Wickets: 86

Average: 26.9

Economy rate: 9.5

Strike rate: 17.1

Spin bowlers:

Overs bowled: 34%

Wickets: 29

Average: 39.0

Economy rate: 9.0

Strike rate: 26.0

Winning score analysis (T20s since 2024):

1st innings score ≥ 180:

Matches: 5

Batting 1st won – 4

Batting 2nd won – 1

1st innings score < 180:

Matches: 5

Batting 1st won – 0

Batting 2nd won – 5

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: RCB vs RR weather forecast

The weather in Bengaluru for Monday’s game is expected to be a suitable one for an interesting game. The temperature will hover between 35°C and 23°C, with winds around 10 kph. Humidity will hover around 56 per cent, making dew an unlikely factor for the team winning the toss.

Top performers in RCB vs RR matches

In the fierce clashes between these two sides, Virat Kohli has emerged as the standout performer with the bat, amassing a commanding 764 runs. He is followed by the ever-reliable AB de Villiers, who has contributed 488 runs with his characteristic flair. Sanju Samson has also made a significant impact, tallying 430 runs, while Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane have added to the intensity of these encounters with 420 and 347 runs, respectively.

On the bowling front, Yuzvendra Chahal has led the charge with 24 wickets, showcasing his craft and consistency. Harshal Patel has chipped in with 17 wickets, and Shreyas Gopal has proven to be a crucial asset with 14 scalps. Mohammed Siraj has delivered key breakthroughs with 12 wickets, and veteran Anil Kumble rounds off the list with nine wickets, underlining the depth of talent that has been on display in these matches.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2025?

The last clash between RCB and RR occurred at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur during match number 28 of IPL 2025. In the match, RR, while batting first, despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 75-run innings, could only post 173 for 4 on the board. In reply, RCB, with the help of Phil Salt (65), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Devdutt Padikkal (40 not out), chased down the target in just 17.3 overs with the loss of just one wicket.