IPL 2025: Can RR reignite their playoff hunt with a win in Jaipur?

The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals have been looking for their second title for quite some time now. They almost came close to winning it in 2022 but lost to Gujarat Titans in the final. Last season, they qualified for Qualifier 2 but went down against Sunrisers Hyderabad. If you ask any fan, in recent times RR have been one of the most improved teams in the league, but they eventually fail to capitalise in pressure situations.

Now, when RR made their squad for IPL 2025 following the mega auction, fans once again had high hopes for them. But so far, they have been anything but consistent. They lost two games to start their season, then won the next two, before finally suffering another loss in their last match. But today, they will be returning to their home ground — the Sawai Mansingh Stadium — to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the hope of finding their lost form. Whether they can achieve that remains a tough question to answer now, but they certainly have the weapons to do it.

So what — or who — can be the big factors who turn RR’s fortune from this point onwards in IPL 2025? Let’s take a look.

Royals return to fortress Jaipur

After a brief stint in Guwahati for their opening fixtures, the Rajasthan Royals are back at their fortress — the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Known for their stronghold at home, RR have won 4 of their last 5 matches at this venue since IPL 2024, boasting an impressive 80 per cent win rate. With the home crowd behind them, the Royals will look to build momentum and reclaim their dominance in the Pink City.

RR in Jaipur since 2024:

Matches: 5 | Wins: 4 | Losses: 1 | Win rate: 80 per cent

Jofra Archer – From rock bottom to resurgence

It was a disastrous start to IPL 2025 for Jofra Archer, who set an unwanted record by conceding the most runs ever in a four-over spell in his season opener. However, the speedster has made a stunning turnaround. Over his last three outings, Archer has rediscovered his pace, rhythm, and wicket-taking ability — highlighted by his dismissal of GT skipper Shubman Gill for just 2 with a sharp in-seamer. If this form continues, Archer could be one of the most dangerous bowlers this season.

Jofra Archer in IPL 2025:

First 2 matches: 0 wickets, Economy – 16.8

Next 3 matches: 5 wickets, Economy – 6.2

Sandeep Sharma – Mr dependable across all phases

Once known purely for his powerplay prowess, Sandeep Sharma has transformed into a complete T20 bowler for Rajasthan. With his clever variations and precise execution, he now operates effectively across all three phases of the innings — especially at the death, where he has claimed most of his wickets this season. His experience continues to provide RR with much-needed control in tight situations.

Sandeep Sharma in IPL 2025:

Innings: 5 | Wickets: 5 | Economy: 9.2 | Strike rate: 21.6

Overs split:

Powerplay (1–6): 27.7 per cent

Middle overs (7–16): 27.77 per cent

Death overs (17–20): 44.4 per cent

Wickets by phase:

Powerplay: 1

Middle: 0

Death: 4

All-time wickets in powerplay (top bowlers):

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 76

Trent Boult – 64

Sandeep Sharma – 61

Deepak Chahar – 61

Nitish Rana – One firework in a flickering season

Nitish Rana produced a stunning 81-run blitz against CSK, but outside of that standout knock, he has struggled for consistency in IPL 2025. In four of his five innings, he has not managed to cross the 15-run mark, which has limited his impact for his team despite a healthy strike rate.

Nitish Rana in IPL 2025: