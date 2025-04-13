IPL 2025: RR vs RCB playing 11, RCB batters vs RR bowlers matchups & more

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 12, in a highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash.

Sanju Samson, leading the Royals, has shown glimpses of brilliance but has not quite been able to anchor his team consistently. His aggressive intent at the top is crucial, especially after RR's recent batting collapse against Gujarat Titans. With the team struggling to build partnerships, Samson's form and leadership will be key in reigniting RR's campaign.

On the other side, Rajat Patidar has taken on the captaincy role for RCB this season and has impressed with the bat. His calm demeanour and solid technique have brought balance to the top order. Patidar’s consistency has been a bright spot for RCB, and he will be aiming to continue leading from the front as Bengaluru looks to maintain its top-half position on the table.

But before these two captains take the field for their Sunday afternoon clash, let us assess the captaincy dynamics and probable playing 11s.

Sanju Samson’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Sanju Samson started the IPL 2025 season with two losses in his first three games but gained momentum later and will now take the field on Sunday with two back-to-back wins under his belt.

Matches: 2

Wins: 1

Losses: 1

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 50

Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Rajat Patidar, leading RCB for the first time this season, has made a solid impression, guiding the side to four wins in five games and keeping them firmly at the top of the IPL 2025 points table.

Matches: 5

Wins: 3

Losses: 2

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 60

RR playing 11 vs RCB (probable)

Rajasthan Royals come into the clash against RCB looking to recover from a heavy 58-run defeat against Gujarat Titans. The batting unit, featuring the likes of Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Nitish Rana, will be keen to step up after being bowled out for 159. In the lower order, the explosive duo of Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer offer power-hitting capabilities. The big positive for RR is the return to form of Jofra Archer, who clocked speeds above 150 kph and picked key wickets in recent games. He will be key against RCB’s top order. With Sandeep Sharma steady but other bowlers leaking runs, RR will hope for a collective improvement with the ball to turn things around and get back to winning ways.

RR playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande

RR squad for IPL 2025:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

RCB playing 11 vs RR (probable)

RCB are aiming to bounce back after a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals. With three wins in five games, they remain in the playoff hunt and will rely heavily on openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. While Salt has been explosive, Kohli—despite two fifties—seeks consistency. Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar, who has been in good form, will be key in the middle order. Tim David and Liam Livingstone offer serious firepower as finishers. Bowling-wise, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar lead a strong pace attack, but the spin department needs to deliver tighter spells. Facing Archer’s fiery pace will be a big challenge, but RCB’s balanced line-up looks primed to take on Royals and get back to winning ways.

RCB playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact player: Suyash Sharma

RCB squad for IPL 2025:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara. Check out the players' match-up ahead of the RR vs RCB match here. The players' battle stats will help you to create Rajasthan vs Bengaluru fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts

IPL 2025: RR vs RCB key player battles