IPL 2025: RR vs RCB head-to-head, Jaipur weather forecast, key toss stats

The IPL 2025 caravan will now move to Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, April 13, as Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals host Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 28 of the season.

The home team RR, who started their season with back-to-back losses, picked up the pace and went on to win the next two to strengthen their playoff contention. However, in their last match, they went down hard against table-toppers GT and are now stranded at the number seven position in the points table after five matches. On the other hand, RCB started their season with two back-to-back wins, but have since lost two of their next three games and are currently at the number four spot with six points from five games.

Now, today’s clash holds vital playoff implications. Let’s see who has had the upper hand in previous meetings. Here’s a closer look:

RR vs RCB head-to-head:

RCB enjoy a slight lead over RR when it comes to their head-to-head records in the IPL.

Overall

Total Matches Played: 32

RR Won: 14

RCB Won: 15

N/R: 3

RR vs RCB head-to-head at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur:

RR and RCB have faced each other nine times at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, with the home side leading the stat by 5-4.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: RR vs RCB weather forecast

The weather forecast for Jaipur for today's match between RR and RCB looks promising with no rain predicted. The temperature will vary from a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius to a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius. The wind speed will be around 14 kph, allowing ideal conditions for an exciting match.

Top performers in RR vs RCB matches:

In the clashes between RR and RCB, the top run-scorer is Virat Kohli with 764 runs, followed by AB de Villiers with 488. Sanju Samson has amassed 430 runs, while Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane have contributed 420 and 347 runs respectively. On the bowling front, Yuzvendra Chahal leads the wicket-takers with 24 scalps. He is followed by Harshal Patel with 17 wickets, Shreyas Gopal with 14, Mohammed Siraj with 12, and Anil Kumble with 9 wickets. These players have consistently delivered standout performances in this high-profile rivalry.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

RR vs RCB memorable matches: RR vs RCB - IPL 2014 (Match 35), Bengaluru 11 May 2014 | RCB – 190/5, RR – 191/5 | RR won by 5 wickets (with 7 balls remaining): In a dramatic IPL 2014 clash, Yuvraj Singh starred with an explosive 83 off 38 balls and four wickets, lifting Royal Challengers Bangalore from 40/3 to 190/5 and rocking Rajasthan Royals' chase. He was supported by AB de Villiers' quick 58 off 32. Despite Royals slipping to 106/5, Steven Smith (48 off 21) and James Faulkner (41* off 17) launched a stunning counterattack, smashing 65 runs in the final four overs to seal victory with 7 balls to spare. Bowlers Mitchell Starc, Ashok Dinda, and Varun Aaron were taken apart in the death overs, squandering RCB's strong position.

The previous meeting between RR and RCB took place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the eliminator match of IPL 2024. Batting first, RCB posted 172 for 8 after playing their full quota of 20 overs. In response, RR chased down the total with four wickets and six balls to spare, bringing an end to yet another campaign of RCB without a title, while simultaneously booking their place in Qualifier 1.

RR vs RCB - IPL 2022 (Match 13), Wankhede 5 April 2022 | RR – 169/3, RCB – 173/6 | RCB won by 4 wickets (with 5 balls remaining): In a thrilling IPL 2022 match, Dinesh Karthik (44 off 23)* and Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26) rescued Royal Challengers Bangalore from 87/5 in a 170-run chase against Rajasthan Royals, stitching a game-changing 67-run stand in just 5.2 overs. Earlier, Jos Buttler (70 off 47)* and Shimron Hetmyer (42 off 31)* powered the Royals to 169 after a slow start. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 15 and a run-out, helping reduce RCB to a precarious position. However, Karthik’s brutal hitting against R Ashwin and Shahbaz’s timely sixes sealed a memorable win for RCB.

RR vs RCB - IPL 2022 (Qualifier 2), Ahmedabad 27 May 2022 | RCB – 157/8, RR – 161/3 | RR won by 7 wickets (with 11 balls remaining): Rajasthan Royals stormed into the IPL 2022 final with a dominant 7-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Prasidh Krishna (3/22) and Obed McCoy (3/23) starred with the ball to restrict RCB to 157/8. Rajat Patidar top-scored with a gritty 58 off 42, but RCB faltered in the death overs. In reply, Jos Buttler smashed his fourth century of the season (106* off 60), adding a fiery 61-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal (21 off 13). Despite a brief slowdown, Buttler accelerated again to seal the win with 11 balls to spare.

RR vs RCB - IPL 2023 (Match 32), Bengaluru 23 April 2023 | RCB – 189/9, RR – 182/6 | RCB won by 7 runs: Royal Challengers Bangalore edged Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs in a dramatic IPL 2023 clash, defending 189 after a middle-order collapse saw them lose 7 wickets for 50 runs. The foundation was laid by a blistering 127-run stand between Glenn Maxwell (77 off 44) and Faf du Plessis (62 off 39). Trent Boult (2/41) gave RR a fiery start, dismissing Kohli first ball. Chasing 190, Yashasvi Jaiswal (47 off 37) and Devdutt Padikkal (52 off 34) kept RR in the hunt, but a tight spell by Wanindu Hasaranga and key wickets from Harshal Patel (3/32) and David Willey turned the tide. Despite a late cameo from Dhruv Jurel (34 off 16), RR fell short.

RR vs RCB - IPL 2023 (Match 60), Jaipur 14 May 2023 | RCB – 171/5, RR – 59/10 | RCB won by 112 runs: Royal Challengers Bangalore crushed Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs in Jaipur to stay alive in the IPL 2023 playoff race, registering their biggest away win. After a steady start, Glenn Maxwell (54 off 33) and Faf du Plessis (55 off 44) set the platform, with Anuj Rawat (29 off 11)* providing a late boost to post 171 on a tricky pitch. The RCB bowlers then dismantled RR for just 59, the third-lowest total in IPL history. Wayne Parnell (3/10) struck thrice in the powerplay, removing Buttler, Samson, and Root. Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma wrapped up the tail, sealing a massive win.

RR vs RCB - IPL 2024 (Match 19), Jaipur 06 April 2024 | RCB – 183/3, RR – 189/4 | RR won by 6 wickets (with 5 balls remaining): Rajasthan Royals clinched their fourth straight win in IPL 2024 with a dominant six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 100 (58 balls) in his 100th IPL match. Chasing 184, Buttler and Sanju Samson (69 off 42) put on a season-best 148-run stand, overpowering Virat Kohli’s 113 off 72*, his eighth IPL century and a lone hand in RCB’s 183/3. Despite Kohli’s efforts, RCB’s inexperienced spin duo was punished by Royals’ batters, while Chahal (4-0-28-1) and Ashwin (4-0-34-0) outbowled their counterparts to contain RCB in the middle overs.

RR vs RCB - IPL 2024 (Eliminator), Ahmedabad 22 May 2024 | RCB – 172/8, RR – 174/6 | RR won by 4 wickets (with 6 balls remaining): Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets in the IPL 2024 Eliminator, ending RCB’s 6-match winning streak and progressing to Qualifier 2. After winning the toss, RR’s bowlers, led by Trent Boult (1/16 in 3 overs), R Ashwin (2/19), and Avesh Khan (3/44), expertly used the longer boundary to restrict RCB to 172/8, despite Rajat Patidar's 34 and Mahipal Lomror’s 32(17).In the chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (45) and Sanju Samson (17) gave RR a solid start before Shimron Hetmyer (26) and Riyan Parag (36) steered the innings amid a late stumble. Rovman Powell then sealed the win with a six, finishing it with an over to spare.