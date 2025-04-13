Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: DC vs MI head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, key toss stats

IPL 2025: DC vs MI head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, key toss stats

Mumbai Indians enjoy a slight lead over Delhi Capitals when it comes to their head-to-head records in the IPL.

DC vs MI

DC vs MI

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 1:18 PM IST



The 29th match of the IPL 2025 will witness Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) at home. While the Capitals, under Axar Patel's leadership, have enjoyed a flawless start to the season with four straight victories, the same can't be said for Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians.  ALSO READ: RR vs RCB head-to-head & weather forecast | Jaipur Pitch report & Stadium stats | Playing 11 & Player match-ups stats Live streaming
 
MI have had a turbulent campaign so far, managing only one win in their first five matches. Their inability to settle on a consistent playing 11 has seen them slide down to eighth place on the points table.
 
 
On the other hand, Delhi have displayed resilience and depth, clinching victories from tight situations. Their well-balanced squad has allowed them to adapt and excel regardless of match conditions.
 
As both sides prepare for this high-stakes encounter, all eyes will be on the toss. With DC’s strong top order and MI’s poor track record while chasing, the toss could significantly impact the outcome of this crucial fixture. 

DC vs MI head-to-head:
 
MI enjoy a slight lead over DC when it comes to their head-to-head records in the IPL.
 
Overall
Total Matches Played: 35
DC Won: 16
MI Won: 19
N/R: 1 
Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Head-to-head record
  Matches played DC won MI won Tie No result Abandoned
Overall 35 16 19 - - -
Match Types            
T20 Match 35 16 19 - - -
At Venues
Arun Jaitley Stadium 12 7 5 - - -
Brabourne Stadium 2 1 1 - - -
Buffalo Park 1 1 - - - -
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1 - - -
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 1 - 1 - - -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3 - 3 - - -
MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 1 - - - -
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 2 - - - -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 - 1 - - -
SuperSport Park 1 1 - - - -
Wankhede Stadium 10 3 7 - - -
In Countries
India 27 12 15 - - -
South Africa 2 2 - - - -
United Arab Emirates 6 2 4 - - -
 
DC vs MI head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Jaipur:
 
HEAD-TO-HEAD 
    • Overall: Mts – 35, DC Won – 16, MI Won – 19
    • At Delhi: Mts – 12, DC Won – 7, MI Won – 5
    • Since 2022: Mts – 5, DC Won – 2, MI Won – 3
 
 
 Overall team record:  
 DC: Mts – 82, Won – 37, Lost – 44, N/R - 1 (Win % - 45)
 MI: Mts – 15, Won – 7, Lost – 8 (Win % - 47)
 
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: DC vs MI weather forecast
 
The weather in Delhi is expected to remain clear on the day of the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, with no forecast of rain. As a result, there are minimal chances of any interruptions due to weather. The temperature during the game is likely to stay in the high 20s, ensuring ideal conditions for cricket.
 
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?
 
The previous meeting between DC and MI took place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in IPL 2024 DC came out as the winners by 10 runs on the night.. 
 





First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

