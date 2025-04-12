Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 points table: GT, LSG, PBKS, SRH rankings; purple, orange cap list

IPL 2025 points table: GT, LSG, PBKS, SRH rankings; purple, orange cap list

Check the latest team leaderboard and top batters, bowlers list of IPL 2025 here

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 7:54 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured a massive win at their home ground of Ekana Stadium today to end Gujarat Titans’ four-match undefeated streak and jump three spots to number three. They now have eight points from six games—same as GT, who, after the loss, slipped to the number two spot behind the only undefeated team in the tournament, Delhi Capitals (DC).
 
Now, the top three teams are tied with eight points each, while teams from number four to six are tied with six points each.
 
More changes expected today? 
The points table could witness more changes today when Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second match of the day. If Punjab win, they will cement their place further in the top four, while a win for Hyderabad will take them above CSK to the number nine spot.
 
 
IPL 2025 points table
Rank Team M W L T N/R PT NRR
1 Delhi Capitals 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.278
2 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.081
3 Lucknow Super Giants 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.162
4 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 3 3 0 0 6 0.803
5 Royal Challengers BLR 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.539
6 Punjab Kings 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.289
7 Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.733
8 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.01
9 Chennai Super Kings 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.554
10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.629

IPL 2025: Top 10 batters list
 
Despite the loss, GT’s Sai Sudharsan (329 runs) briefly replaced LSG’s Nicholas Pooran (349 runs) as the batter with the most runs in IPL 2025 after the first innings, before Pooran reclaimed his spot in the second innings. Mitchell Marsh (265 runs), despite not playing today’s match, is still at the number three spot.
 
IPL 2025 Top 10 batters
Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s
1 N Pooran 6 6 349 69.8 215.43 26 31
2 B Sai Sudharsan 6 6 329 54.83 151.61 31 13
3 MR Marsh 5 5 265 53 180.27 28 15
4 JC Buttler 6 6 218 43.6 157.97 21 9
5 Shubman Gill 6 6 208 41.6 149.64 22 6
6 AM Rahane 6 6 204 40.8 154.54 18 13
7 AK Markram 6 6 202 33.66 153.03 20 9
8 SA Yadav 5 5 199 49.75 150.75 20 8
9 V Kohli 5 5 186 46.5 145.31 16 8
10 RM Patidar 5 5 186 37.2 161.73 17 9
 
IPL 2025: Top 10 bowlers list
 
CSK’s spinner from Afghanistan, Noor Ahmad, despite the team being on a five-match losing streak, holds the top spot in the purple cap leaderboard with 12 wickets from six matches. LSG’s Shardul Thakur, with his two-wicket spell today against GT, is now the second most successful bowler this season with 11 wickets in six matches, while MI skipper Hardik Pandya is at the number three spot with 10 wickets.
 
IPL 2025 Top 10 bowlers
Rank Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Noor Ahmad 6 20 120 12 13.16 158 1 -
2 SN Thakur 6 21 126 11 19.81 218 1 -
3 HH Pandya 4 14 84 10 12 120 - 1
4 R Sai Kishore 6 19.2 116 10 15.7 157 - -
5 M Prasidh Krishna 6 23 138 10 16 160 - -
6 Mohammed Siraj 6 24 144 10 20.4 204 1 -
7 KK Ahmed 6 23 138 10 20.5 205 - -
8 MA Starc 4 14.4 88 9 15.44 139 - 1
9 Kuldeep Yadav 4 16 96 8 11.12 89 - -
10 CV Varun 6 23 138 8 18.37 147 - -
 

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

