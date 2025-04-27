IPL 2025: DC vs RCB head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, toss stats

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs RCB Playing 11, RCB batters vs DC bowlers matchups Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to square off in IPL 2025 Match 46 on April 27, at 7:30 PM (IST), at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams have impressed this season and are firmly positioned among the top contenders for the title, consistently ranking in the top four of the points table.

While RCB has had its ups and downs, including a brief drop in the standings, Delhi Capitals has maintained steady performances, proving themselves as a formidable force. Despite missing Faf du Plessis for a significant portion of the season, DC has adapted well and managed to secure victories. With six wins and two losses from eight matches, the 2020 IPL finalists are coming off an impressive eight-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants in their most recent match.

RCB, on the other hand, comes into this contest after a thrilling 11-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, marking their first home win of the season. The three-time IPL finalists remain unbeaten on the road, which will surely bolster their confidence as they head into this crucial encounter against DC. With six wins and three losses in their nine matches, RCB is just a few victories away from securing their playoff spot.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Tough to say CSK nailed it in the auction - Stephen Fleming Both teams boast a wealth of talent. RCB's lineup includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Josh Hazlewood, while DC features the star power of KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Mitchell Starc. This match promises to be a thrilling contest between bat and ball, with the winner potentially taking the top spot on the points table.

DC vs RCB head-to-head

Overall

Total matches played: 32

DC won: 12

RCB won: 19

No result: 0

• At Delhi: Mts – 10, DC Won – 4, RCB Won – 6

DC vs RCB H2H stats Venue Matches Played DC won RCB won Arun Jaitley Stadium 10 4 6 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 13 4 8 Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 - 1 Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium 1 - 1 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 - 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 - St George's Park 1 1 - The Wanderers Stadium 1 - 1 Wankhede Stadium 1 - 1 • Since 2021: Mts – 7, DC Won – 2, RCB Won – 5

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: DC vs RCB weather forecast

There are no rain predictions for Delhi on match day, so the DC vs RCB game is expected to proceed without significant disruptions. The temperature is expected to range between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius during the match.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2025?

The last time these two sides met in IPL 2025 was at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where RCB were handed a 6-wicket defeat by Delhi Capitals