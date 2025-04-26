Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Tough to say CSK nailed it in the auction - Stephen Fleming

IPL 2025: Tough to say CSK nailed it in the auction - Stephen Fleming

Fleming cited injuries and a lack of form as additional factors affecting their campaign and admitted that the team has been searching for a game plan.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Following their seventh defeat in nine matches in the ongoing IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has attributed much of the team’s struggle to their decisions made during the player auction. The latest setback came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where CSK once again faltered with the bat, managing only 154 before losing by five wickets.
 
“It’s tough to say we nailed it at the auction, given the kind of performances we’ve had,” Fleming admitted. “We’ve been reviewing our overall approach and how our style fits into the modern direction of the game.” 
 
  Fleming's honest reaction on the season so far  
The coach acknowledged that the game is evolving quickly and that Chennai’s tried-and-tested methods may not be working this time. While CSK have historically been one of the most consistent teams in the league, this season has exposed their vulnerabilities.
 
“Consistency has always been our strength, but it only takes a few things to go wrong for the balance to shift. Other franchises have improved, and that’s the nature of the auction system. Unfortunately, we didn’t quite get it right this time.”

To adapt, CSK have experimented with players in unfamiliar roles—Ravindra Jadeja batting higher up the order, Shivam Dube used as a finisher, R. Ashwin bowling inside the powerplay, and even MS Dhoni, at 43, being asked to contribute with the bat more than planned despite ongoing knee issues.
 
“We take accountability from the top,” Fleming said. “We’ve asked a lot from our players, but we must admit that some things haven’t worked the way we envisioned.”
 
CSK’s stats reflect their struggles—they’re last in boundary count and dot-ball percentage is among the highest. They've tried out 20 of their 27 players, recently debuting Dewald Brevis, who impressed, and Ayush Mhatre, the youngest CSK player to open the innings.
 
“Unlike previous seasons where roles were clearly defined, this year we haven’t settled on a consistent combination,” Fleming explained. “The auction process isn’t a perfect science—it’s intense and exhausting. But to be fair, I still believe the squad has potential.”
 
He cited injuries and a lack of form as additional factors affecting their campaign and admitted that the team has been searching for a game plan, often chopping and changing too frequently in the process.
 
“Maybe we were trying to fix something that didn’t really exist. There’s a lot of reflection needed, and it begins with me,” he emphasized. 
  CSK looking at the future 
Fleming also addressed criticism about the franchise being too rigid in its approach—favoring experience over youth, and structuring their innings to peak at the death rather than attacking from the start.
 
“I still believe the fundamentals haven’t changed that drastically. But yes, with teams now chasing boundaries and taking more risks, there's definitely chaos around. I’ve said before—let’s see which teams are at the top when the tournament ends.”
 
There are early signs of CSK looking ahead. Fleming praised Brevis for his attacking debut innings of 42 off 25 balls, and Mhatre for bringing freshness to the squad. He acknowledged that opportunities for younger players are rare in a typical IPL season, calling this a “silver lining” in an otherwise difficult campaign.
 
Despite the poor results, fan support has remained unwavering, with yellow jerseys dominating stands both at home and away.
 
“The love we receive, especially here at Chepauk, is overwhelming,” Fleming said. “It’s not just about playing in yellow—it’s about performing for those fans who live and breathe CSK. We carry the weight of their expectations, and when we don’t deliver, it leaves us deeply disappointed.”
 
Fleming concluded with a sense of responsibility and determination to honor the loyalty of fans by working harder and returning stronger next season

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

