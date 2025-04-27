IPL 2025: MI vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

In the 45th match of IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians (MI) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 27 at 3:30 PM IST.

MI enters this match with a renewed sense of confidence having registered four back-to-back victories to enter the top 4. After a shaky start to the season, the five-time champions have bounced back, most notably with a dominant win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first in Mumbai Both skippers after the toss: Hardik Pandya: We were planning to bowl, but looking at the heat - we don't mind batting as well. It's about adapting and not think too much about the heat. ESA game has always been very special, the initiative by Ambani has been very special and it gives us added motivation, let's give them (the children) a good show. The momentum always helps, but in IPL every game matters and do the right things. 2 changes. Karn Sharma comes in for Mitch Santner. Corbin Bosch makes his debut as well. Rishabh Pant: We are bowling first. In a day game you want to utilize the surface. We are in a good space and personally Its easier to put the team ahead, makes it easier. Eventually you want to play good cricket and take everyday as your first day. One change. Shardul is out and Mayank Yadav is in. Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Even without Jasprit Bumrah, their bowling unit—spearheaded by Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, and Trent Boult—has delivered strong performances. Suryakumar Yadav is steadily returning to form, while Rohit Sharma has looked impressive, especially with standout innings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Meanwhile, LSG has faced challenges in recent games but will aim to capitalize on their earlier victory over MI this season. Although Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have shown potential, Rishabh Pant’s lack of consistency remains a concern. Additionally, LSG's bowling lineup, featuring Avesh Khan and Akash Deep, has not lived up to expectations. MI's Will Jacks ahead of the clash: We found the right way to play our cricket, we were searching for it in the first few games. We had a settled eleven which has obviously helped in the last 4-5 games, and we found the rhythm. We were losing the powerplay on both sides of the ball early on and we found a way to plan well and get through that and then in the middle overs as well, we are really strong. Every time you play, it's a big occasion and you have to keep progressing and make improvements in your game. You want to do really well. Everytime you come to a new team, a new franchise or a different league, you want to show what you can do, just to prove to yourself that you can do. And I have got a hell of a lot of things that I want to achieve and I need to keep getting better to do that.

IPL 2025 MI vs LSG broadcast details

IPL 2025 MI vs LSG broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch MI vs LSG in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2025?

The MI vs LSG match is scheduled for Saturday, April 27.

What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025?

The match between MI and LSG will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the toss take place for the MI vs LSG match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will be held at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the match start?

The MI vs LSG match will begin at 3:30 PM IST on April 27.

Where to watch the live telecast in India?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream the MI vs LSG match live in India?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar via the app and website.