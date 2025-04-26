IPL 2025: Priyansh-Prabhsimran record joint second-highest opening stand

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs LSG playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming Punjab Kings (PBKS) continue their purple patch against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as, in match number 44 of IPL 2025, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh added 120 runs for the first wicket today at Eden Gardens to record the joint second-highest opening stand of IPL 2025, alongside Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, who added 120 runs for the first wicket against Lucknow Super Giants on April 12.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma and Travis still hold the record for the highest opening partnership in IPL 2025 with their 171-run stand against PBKS, also on April 12.

Highest opening stands in IPL 2025

Partners Runs Team Opposition Ground Match Date TM Head, Abhishek Sharma 171 SRH Punjab Kings Hyderabad 12-Apr-25 Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh 120 Punjab Kings KKR Kolkata 26-Apr-25 Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan 120 GT LSG Lucknow 12-Apr-25 Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan 114 GT KKR Eden Gardens 21-Apr-25 PD Salt, V Kohli 95 RCB KKR Eden Gardens 22-Mar-25

Sixth-highest for Punjab Kings

Priyansh and Prabhsimran’s 120 stand today is also the joint sixth-highest opening stand for Punjab Kings alongside Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, who also hold the highest first partnership record for the Punjab-based franchise with their 183-run partnership against Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2020.