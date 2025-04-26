IPL 2025: ED files chargesheet against 11 people for illegal streaming

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: We always backed Rohit, knew he would come back - Kieron Pollard The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against 11 accused, including Chirag Shah and Chintan Shah, in connection with the Fairplay website illegally streaming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in 2023. The case stems from an FIR lodged by Mumbai Police’s cyber cell following a complaint by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, which holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the IPL. The ED said that the illegal streaming by Fairplay caused huge financial losses to Viacom18. Nine other FIRs from across India have also been merged with this investigation, with the total proceeds of crime estimated to exceed Rs 100 crore.

Use of celebrities to build legitimacy

According to the chargesheet, Fairplay appointed several top Indian celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and sports personalities such as Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, Mithali Raj, AB de Villiers, and Graeme Smith, to promote the platform. Popular singer Badshah also endorsed the app. These endorsements, facilitated through agreements with overseas and Indian firms, helped create an illusion of credibility and attracted a large user base.

How the operation was run

The ED revealed that the Fairplay operation was controlled from Dubai by Krish Laxmichand Shah, with the help of Siddhant Iyer (also known as Joe Paul), who handled the financial aspects. Both Shah and Iyer are currently absconding and are believed to be residing in Dubai. Multiple offshore companies, including Play Ventures NV, Dutch Antilles Management NV (both registered in Curacao), Fair Play Sport LLC, Fairplay Management DMCC (both registered in Dubai), and Play Ventures Holding Limited (registered in Malta), were used to obscure Fairplay’s true ownership.

Strategy to lure users

Fairplay launched aggressive digital marketing campaigns across platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and others. It also employed social media influencers and affiliate marketers to target younger audiences. The platform promoted itself as a destination to “Watch IPL for free,” misleading the public into believing it had official broadcasting rights. In addition to IPL matches, Fairplay was found to be involved in online betting across various sports like tennis, soccer, badminton, and even the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Financial trail and laundering allegations

The ED stated that proceeds of crime exceeding Rs 4,000 crore were transferred abroad under the guise of bogus imports. These funds were routed through multiple bank accounts and partially brought back into India. The money was allegedly used to acquire immovable and movable assets by the accused and associated entities.

Legal action ahead

Special PMLA judge AC Daga has taken cognisance of the chargesheet. The ED’s investigation highlights the challenges faced by Indian authorities in acting against platforms operated from outside India, especially when multiple offshore entities are created to shield the real operators. (With PTI Inputs)