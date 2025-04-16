IPL 2025: DC vs RR head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, key toss stats

Check IPL 2025 Match 32: DC vs RR live score, match updates and full scorecard here The IPL 2025 train will return to Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 16, as Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals host Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in match number 32 of the season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs RR pitch report, highest score, Delhi's Kotla stadium stats The home team DC, who started their season with four consecutive wins before finally losing their streak to MI in their last game at this very venue on Sunday, are currently the second-ranked team on the points table. On the other hand, RR started their season with two consecutive losses but went on to win the next two. However, their form dipped once again as they lost their next two games and are now at the number seven spot on the points table after six matches.

The match between the two teams today will have crucial playoff implications, but before that, let us delve into their historical rivalry and matchday conditions.

DC vs RR head-to-head:

RR have a slight edge over DC in their head-to-head record in the IPL.

Overall

Total matches played: 29

DC won: 14

RR won: 15

N/R: 0

DC vs RR head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi:

Matches played: 9

DC won: 6

RR won: 3

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: DC vs RR weather forecast

The weather in Delhi for today’s match looks clear and ideal for cricket, with no rain interruptions expected. The temperature will hover between a high of 41°C and a low of 25°C, with wind speeds around 10 km/h—creating great conditions for an intense game.

Arun Jaitley Stadium toss stats (since IPL 2023)

Matches – 13, Bat 1st won – 9, Bat 2nd won – 4

Average 1st innings score – 200/6

Highest 1st innings score – 266/7

Lowest total defended – 167

Highest target chased – 182

200+ totals – 10 times in 13 matches

Sixes per match – 19

Winning score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (IPL since 2023)

1st innings score more than 190: Matches – 8, Bat 1st won – 8, Bat 2nd won – 0

1st innings score 190 or below: Matches – 5, Bat 1st won – 1, Bat 2nd won – 4

Overall team record at Arun Jaitley Stadium:

DC: Matches – 86, Won – 38, Lost – 46 (Win % – 44.18)

RR: Matches – 9, Won – 3, Lost – 6 (Win % – 33.33)

Top performers in DC vs RR matches:

In head-to-head clashes between Delhi and Rajasthan, several standout individual performances have emerged over the years. Ajinkya Rahane leads the run-scoring charts with 611 runs, followed by Rishabh Pant with 400. Sanju Samson has also been a consistent performer, amassing 387 runs, while Jos Buttler and David Warner have contributed 365 and 342 runs respectively.

On the bowling front, Amit Mishra stands out with 20 wickets to his name, making him the most successful bowler in this fixture. He is followed by Farveez Maharoof and Ravichandran Ashwin, both with 11 wickets each. Trent Boult has taken 10 wickets, while Kagiso Rabada has chipped in with 9, highlighting the key bowlers who have made an impact in matches between these two sides.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The last meeting between DC and RR took place at this very venue in match number 56 of IPL 2024. DC, batting first with half-centuries from Jake Fraser and Abhishek Porel, put up a mammoth total of 221 for 8 on the board. In reply, RR—despite an 86-run knock from skipper Sanju Samson—could only reach 201 for 8 after 20 overs, and the home team walked away with a comfortable 20-run victory.