IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma completes incredible feat for Mumbai Indians vs GT

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma achieved a remarkable feat for his IPL franchise as he completed 600 boundaries in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma IPL stats Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST Career 260 29 6636 109* 29.59 5058 131.04 2 43 600 280 101 0

The Hitman has been lethal for MI in the power play as well, giving his side explosive starts over the years. He started the match 6628 runs in the domestic league over the years and isn't stopping anytime soon.Rohit however, had to walk back quite early into the innings as Siraj did get his stumps with a peach of a delivery after conceding those two boundaries in the first over.