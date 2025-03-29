IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma completes incredible feat for Mumbai Indians vs GT

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma achieved a remarkable feat for his IPL franchise as he completed 600 boundaries in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.
The Hitman has been lethal for MI in the power play as well, giving his side explosive starts over the years. He started the match 6628 runs in the domestic league over the years and isn't stopping anytime soon.
|Rohit Sharma IPL stats
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|ST
|Career
|260
|29
|6636
|109*
|29.59
|5058
|131.04
|2
|43
|600
|280
|101
|0