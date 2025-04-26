IPL 2025: We need to have big heart, it's a batter's game now - Bishnoi

As the Lucknow Super Giants gear up to face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi addressed the media and spoke about the challenges of facing an in-form team on their home turf. 'It's a batters game now'

Discussing the upcoming afternoon match, Bishnoi acknowledged that it would be a tough encounter, especially with Mumbai Indians riding high on back-to-back wins. He noted that the daytime conditions could offer some assistance to bowlers, although the game has increasingly tilted in favor of batters. Bishnoi on spinners in IPL 2025

Speaking on the performance of spinners in IPL 2025, Bishnoi highlighted that despite the tournament being batting-dominated, spinners have managed to hold their own. "All of a sudden, it feels like it's a batter's game now," he said, adding that it's important for bowlers to focus on deception and strategy to stay ahead.

When asked about the surge in high scores this season and the aggressive approach by batters, Bishnoi credited the Impact Player rule. “Batters have started playing more aggressively and are posting high scores. With the Impact Player rule, teams know they have one extra batter, even in the second innings, which gives them an added advantage to post big totals,” he explained.

Addressing the competition among Indian spinners and whether there's pressure to secure a spot in the national team, Bishnoi remained composed. “You just have to wait for your turn—there’s no pressure. You do get opportunities, and when they come, whether in the IPL or with the Indian team, you need to make the most of them,” he said. Bishnoi lauds Digvesh Rathi

He also praised his LSG teammate Digvesh Rathi, describing his experience of bowling alongside him as positive. “It’s really nice to play with Rathi. His confidence is key to his performance. Whenever you hand him the ball in the powerplay, he’s always ready and eager to take on the challenge,” Bishnoi added.