IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, toss stats

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS pitch report, highest score, stats of Eden Gardens In match number 44 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, April 26. This will be an important match for both the teams given the race for playoffs.

While PBKS still have plenty of chances to book their place in the playoffs, KKR cannot afford to lose any more matches from this point onwards. If we look at their rivalry history, KKR lead 21 to 12 vs PBKS, but in the last two seasons PBKS have recorded the highest successful run chase and defended the lowest IPL total, both against KKR, giving this rivalry a new heat.

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head

Overall

Total matches played: 33

KKR won: 21

PBKS won: 12

No result: 0

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head at Eden Gardens, Kolkata:

Also Read

Matches played: 13

KKR won: 9

PBKS won: 4

No result: 0

Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Toss stats (since IPL 2023)

Total matches: 19

Batting first wins: 10

Batting second wins: 9

Average first innings score: 191/7

Winning trends by first innings score:

When first innings score is 200 or above:

Matches: 9

Batting first wins: 7

Batting second wins: 2

When first innings score is below 200:

Matches: 10

Batting first wins: 3

Batting second wins: 7

Eden Gardens, Kolkata: KKR vs PBKS weather forecast

The weather in Kolkata for Saturday’s game is expected to be pleasant for a full game. Temperatures will range between 36°C and 29°C, with wind speeds around 21 kph. Humidity will hover around 69 per cent. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Top performers in KKR vs PBKS matches

In the history of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) matches, Gautam Gambhir, the former KKR captain, leads the list with a total of 492 runs. Robin Uthappa follows closely with 438 runs, while Andre Russell, known for his explosive batting, has accumulated 432 runs. Wriddhiman Saha, another player with a strong association with KKR, has scored 394 runs, while the explosive Chris Gayle, who played for both KKR and PBKS during his time in the IPL, has 331 runs to his name.

When it comes to wickets, Sunil Narine leads the way with 34 wickets, consistently performing for KKR with his spin bowling. Piyush Chawla, another key figure in KKR's bowling attack, follows with 24 wickets. Umesh Yadav has been a key pacer, claiming 19 wickets, while Andre Russell, adding his all-round abilities, has 14 wickets. Morne Morkel, contributing with pace, rounds out the list with 10 wickets.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2025?

The last clash between KKR and PBKS was in Mullanpur during match number 31 of IPL 2025. In the match, batting first PBKS were bundled out for just 111 runs. In reply, KKR’s innings ended with them getting all out for just 95 as PBKS won the match by 16 runs.