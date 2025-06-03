IPL 2025: Is Shreyas Iyer PBKS's missing key to first-ever IPL glory?

ALSO READ: What will happen if RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final is washed out in Ahmedabad? For 18 seasons now, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have wandered in search of their maiden IPL title. Despite strong player investments and tactical experiments, the silverware has eluded them. In 2025, though, that story may finally take a turn, and much of that change can be credited to Shreyas Iyer. Appointed captain at the start of the season, Iyer has brought structure, belief, and a high-performance mindset to the franchise. Those within the team management say his calm presence and clear communication have been game-changers. PBKS’s run to the final has been their most clinical yet , and with Iyer steering the ship, the elusive crown could finally come to the PBKS dugout.

The captain who breaks patterns and creates history Shreyas Iyer has etched his name into IPL history by becoming the first captain to lead three different franchises to the final — Delhi Capitals (2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (2024), and now Punjab Kings (2025). What makes this achievement even more unique is his consecutive final appearances with two different teams, a feat that only the greats of the tournament have touched. Close observers suggest that Iyer’s emotional control and deep tactical awareness are major reasons why teams respond so well to his leadership. PBKS insiders point out how he has unlocked performances from players like Nehal Wadhera and Priyansh Arya, while also fostering a winning culture.

Leadership that transcends the IPL arena Iyer’s impact isn’t limited to the IPL. Since 2023, he has either led or played crucial roles in finals across every major format — ODI World Cup 2023, Ranji Trophy 2023–24, Irani Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024–25, and the 2025 Champions Trophy. In each of those, he either finished champion or runner-up. His winning mentality, according to former India team-mates, brings a sense of stability and ambition to every dressing room he walks into. A rivalry rekindled from the domestic stage The final of IPL 2025 will also serve as a continuation of a compelling captaincy rivalry. Earlier, in the 2024–25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, Iyer’s Mumbai defeated Rajat Patidar’s Madhya Pradesh. Now, the same two skippers face off again — this time, on a far bigger stage. While Patidar aims to prove himself after a shaky season, Iyer stands on the brink of being the first to win IPL titles with two different teams.