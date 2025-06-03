IPL 2025 Final: Can RCB's Hazlewood continue his unbeaten streak in finals?

ALSO READ: What will happen if RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final is washed out in Ahmedabad? Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into the IPL 2025 final with a dominant performance against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on May 29. With a commanding all-round display, RCB secured their spot in the summit clash, where they will once again face PBKS, this time at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. Punjab reached the final after a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

One of the key factors behind RCB’s resurgence in the playoffs has been the return of Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood. Sidelined earlier due to injury, Hazlewood made a timely comeback just before the knockout phase. His presence immediately paid off, as he delivered a crucial blow by dismissing Shreyas Iyer early in Qualifier 1, setting the tone for RCB’s win.