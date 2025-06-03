Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 Final: Can RCB's Hazlewood continue his unbeaten streak in finals?

IPL 2025 Final: Can RCB's Hazlewood continue his unbeaten streak in finals?

The Aussie quick has never lost a final in any major tournament he's featured in, whether it's the Champions League T20 in 2012 or the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into the IPL 2025 final with a dominant performance against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on May 29. With a commanding all-round display, RCB secured their spot in the summit clash, where they will once again face PBKS, this time at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. Punjab reached the final after a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. 
 
One of the key factors behind RCB’s resurgence in the playoffs has been the return of Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood. Sidelined earlier due to injury, Hazlewood made a timely comeback just before the knockout phase. His presence immediately paid off, as he delivered a crucial blow by dismissing Shreyas Iyer early in Qualifier 1, setting the tone for RCB’s win.
 
But beyond his pace and precision, Hazlewood brings something extra, a remarkable track record in finals. The Aussie quick has never lost a final in any major tournament he’s featured in, whether it’s the Champions League T20 in 2012 or the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. As RCB head into their fourth IPL final, the question looms large, can Hazlewood’s golden streak continue and help the franchise finally lift their maiden IPL trophy?   
Josh Hazlewood record in finals so far
Competition Year Team Opponent Venue Result Bowling figures
Champions League T20 2012 Sydney Sixers Highveld Lions Jo'berg Won 3/22 (4)
Cricket World Cup 2015 Australia New Zealand Melbourne Won 0/30 (8)
Indian Premier League 2021 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai Won 2/29 (4)
T20 World Cup 2021 Australia New Zealand Dubai Won 3/16 (4)
Cricket World Cup 2023 Australia India Ahmedabad Won 2/60 (10)
 

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangalorePunjab Kings

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

