IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS: Ahmedabad weather, hourly rain prediction today

Rain showers are predicted in the evening, with the potential to escalate into steady rainfall, raising concerns about possible disruptions to the big game.

Ahmedabad hourly weather update
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
The stage is set for the grand finale of IPL 2025, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) preparing to battle it out for their first-ever Indian Premier League title. Both teams are on the cusp of creating history, and with no previous championship to their names, the stakes couldn’t be higher. One team will finally break its title drought, while the other will face yet another heartbreak in their quest for IPL glory.
 
The much-anticipated final is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, looming over the decider are weather concerns that have already impacted the venue during Qualifier 2. Rain showers are predicted in the evening, with the potential to escalate into steady rainfall, raising concerns about possible disruptions to the big game. 
 
Ahmedabad weather forecast for RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final
 
According to Accuweather, the hourly updates between 7PM to 11 PM don't show any significant chances of rain however, when the daily update is seen for the evening of June 3, it does show 7% chances fo rain. 
Ahmedabad weather
 
Rain had already started around 4:30 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium and it is likely that the IPL final could be interrupted by spells of rain as we saw during the Qualifier 2 as well.  Is there a reserve day for the IPL 2025 final?  To ensure the final reaches its conclusion, the BCCI has made provisions for a reserve day. If adverse weather conditions prevent play on Tuesday, the match will either resume or be replayed in its entirety on Wednesday, June 4. As fans eagerly await a new champion, all eyes will also be on the skies over Ahmedabad, hoping the rain stays away to allow a full contest.

Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

