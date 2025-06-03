IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS: Ahmedabad weather, hourly rain prediction today

The stage is set for the grand finale of IPL 2025, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) preparing to battle it out for their first-ever Indian Premier League title. Both teams are on the cusp of creating history, and with no previous championship to their names, the stakes couldn’t be higher. One team will finally break its title drought, while the other will face yet another heartbreak in their quest for IPL glory.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Final prediction: Who will win RCB vs PBKS match on June 3? The much-anticipated final is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, looming over the decider are weather concerns that have already impacted the venue during Qualifier 2. Rain showers are predicted in the evening, with the potential to escalate into steady rainfall, raising concerns about possible disruptions to the big game.