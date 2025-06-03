2008 to 2025: Full list of orange cap winners in Indian Premier League

With the IPL 2025 coming to an end on Tuesday, excitement among fans had reached fever pitch this season as well as they saw all franchises battling it out for the title. While there are only two teams in contention now, the tougher prediction lies in identifying who among the many batting superstars will clinch the Orange Cap, an honour awarded to the tournament's highest run-scorer.
Currently GT's Sai Sudharshan and Virat Kohli are the top contenders this year.
The Orange Cap not only recognises consistent performance with the bat but also highlights the most impactful batter across an intense season filled with world-class talent. Interestingly, though, history shows that this individual brilliance rarely aligns with team success. In fact, only twice in IPL history, in 2014 and 2021, has the Orange Cap winner also gone on to lift the IPL trophy in the same season.
As fans follow the final match closely, between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, the race for the Orange Cap promises to be just as gripping as the match itself. So let’s take a look at the list of past winners and celebrate the tournament’s finest batters.
|Orange Cap winners list
|Season
|Player (Team)
|Matches
|Runs
|2008
|Shaun Marsh (KXIP)
|11
|616
|2009
|Matthew Hayden (CSK)
|12
|572
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar (MI)
|15
|618
|2011
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|12
|608
|2012
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|15
|733
|2013
|Michael Hussey (CSK)
|16
|733
|2014
|Robin Uthappa (KKR)
|16
|660
|2015
|David Warner (SRH)
|14
|562
|2016
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|16
|973
|2017
|David Warner (SRH)
|14
|641
|2018
|Kane Williamson (SRH)
|17
|735
|2019
|David Warner (SRH)
|12
|692
|2020
|KL Rahul (KXIP)
|14
|670
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
|16
|635
|2022
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|17
|863
|2023
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|17
|890
|2024
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|15
|741
|2025
|TBD
|-
|-