IPL 2025 final prize money: How much money do winner & runner-up win?

IPL 2025 prize money Stage Prize Money (INR) Prize money (USD) Winner 20 crore 2.4m Runner-up 13 crore 1.5m Qualifier 7 crore 843k Eliminator 6.5 crore 783k

IPL individual prize money Category Prize Money (INR) Prize money (USD) Orange Cap 10 lakhs 12000 Purple Cap 10 lakhs 12000 Emerging Player 20 lakhs 24000 Most Valuable Player 10 lakhs 12000 Super Striker 10 lakhs 12000 Power Player 10 lakhs 12000 Maximum Sixes 10 lakhs 12000 Game Changer 10 lakhs 12000

Compare that to 2008, when champions received ₹4.8 crore and runners-up half that, it's clear the IPL has grown exponentially in both scale and reward. The league is richer, flashier, and more competitive than ever before.Players competing for individual awards receive cash prizes at the end of the tournament as well. The Emerging Player award offers the highest prize of ₹20 lakhs (about $24,000). Other key categories, including the Orange Cap (top run-scorer), Purple Cap (top wicket-taker), Most Valuable Player, Super Striker, Power Player, Maximum Sixes, and Game Changer, each come with a reward of ₹10 lakhs (approximately $12,000).