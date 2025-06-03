Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 final prize money: How much money do winner & runner-up win?

IPL 2025 final prize money: How much money do winner & runner-up win?

The IPL 2025 winners are expected to take home a massive ₹20 crore. Check how much prize money will be awarded to the runner-ups of the tournament here.

IPL 2025 prize money
IPL 2025 prize money
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As Royal Challengers Bengaluru defend 191 runs in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a big cash prize awaits the winner of the tournament who will lift this title for the first time in their history. 
 
Speaking of money, the stakes this year are higher than ever. The IPL 2025 winners are expected to take home a massive ₹20 crore, while the runners-up could earn ₹13 crore. Even the two teams knocked out in the playoffs won’t leave empty-handed, with substantial cash prizes reportedly lined up for them as well. 
 
Compare that to 2008, when champions received ₹4.8 crore and runners-up half that, it's clear the IPL has grown exponentially in both scale and reward. The league is richer, flashier, and more competitive than ever before. 
IPL 2025 prize money
Stage Prize Money (INR) Prize money (USD)
Winner 20 crore 2.4m
Runner-up 13 crore 1.5m
Qualifier 7 crore 843k
Eliminator 6.5 crore 783k
  IPL 2025 Individual prize money list  Players competing for individual awards receive cash prizes at the end of the tournament as well. The Emerging Player award offers the highest prize of ₹20 lakhs (about $24,000). Other key categories, including the Orange Cap (top run-scorer), Purple Cap (top wicket-taker), Most Valuable Player, Super Striker, Power Player, Maximum Sixes, and Game Changer, each come with a reward of ₹10 lakhs (approximately $12,000). 
IPL individual prize money
Category Prize Money (INR) Prize money (USD)
Orange Cap 10 lakhs 12000
Purple Cap 10 lakhs 12000
Emerging Player 20 lakhs 24000
Most Valuable Player 10 lakhs 12000
Super Striker 10 lakhs 12000
Power Player 10 lakhs 12000
Maximum Sixes 10 lakhs 12000
Game Changer 10 lakhs 12000
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Punjab Kings' valuation to see huge jump if it wins IPL Season 18 Trophy

IPL 2025 Final: RCB vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025 closing ceremony, performers list, live time, streaming & telecast

IPL 2025 Today's Match: RCB vs PBKS final playing 11, key players' matchups

What will happen if RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final is washed out in Ahmedabad?

Topics :Indian Premier League

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story