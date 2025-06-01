PBKS vs MI: Who qualifies for IPL 2025 final if Qualifier 2 is washed out?

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Today's Match: PBKS vs MI playing 11, key matchups in Qualifier 2 The stage is set for a blockbuster showdown as Punjab Kings (PBKS) gear up to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The high-stakes encounter will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. With a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) up for grabs, both teams are expected to come out all guns blazing.

What if rain disrupts play?

Although weather forecasts suggest clear skies over Ahmedabad, the unpredictability of weather has often impacted key matches in the past. If rain does make an unexpected appearance during match hours, it could lead to delays or a shortened game. According to IPL rules, a minimum of five overs per side must be bowled for the match to be considered valid.

However, if persistent rain prevents even a 5-over-per-side match, the game will be declared abandoned. Notably, there is no reserve day scheduled for this crucial Qualifier 2 clash. Who qualifies if Qualifier 1 is washed out? In case the match is washed out and cannot be completed, the team that finished higher in the league stage standings will automatically qualify for the final. This rule is in place to reward the better-performing team during the regular season. Punjab Kings, who topped the points table with 19 points, are in a favorable position in the event of a washout. Despite their heavy defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1, their consistency throughout the season gives them the edge over MI, who finished fourth with 16 points. MI may have triumphed over Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator, but PBKS' higher standing in the league stage would see them progress if Qualifier 2 is abandoned.