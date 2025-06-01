Yuzvendra Chahal returns to PBKS playing 11 for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs MI

The stage is set for an intense IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 encounter as Mumbai Indians (MI) gear up to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab have won the toss and opted to field first against MI on the night. MI, led by Hardik Pandya, advanced to this knockout round after defeating Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. On the other hand, PBKS are aiming for redemption after a heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. Yuzvendra Chahal has made his way back to the playing 11 for Punjab Kings for the crucial clash and will be an important factor for the side to restrict the MI b=hitters on the night.

Injury Concerns for Both Teams ALSO READ: PBKS vs MI: Who qualifies for IPL 2025 final if Qualifier 2 is washed out? Both franchises are dealing with injury setbacks ahead of this crucial game. PBKS have been without veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the past few matches due to a wrist issue, while MI continue to monitor the fitness of pace bowler Deepak Chahar, who has been nursing a leg injury. Chahal Fit to Play There’s encouraging news for Punjab Kings supporters. Yuzvendra Chahal, who last played on May 18, has finally recovered from the injury. Chahal also participated in PBKS’ pre-match training session wearing wrist protection. He engaged in football drills, fielded a few catches, threw down some balls, and even bowled a couple of overs into the practice net.

Chahar’s MI Return Still Uncertain For Mumbai Indians, Deepak Chahar’s return remains uncertain. He was spotted at training with padding on his left knee and spent time warming up and jogging. However, whether he takes the field will depend on how his knee responds overnight. MI may make a late decision based on his condition on match day. Who Else Misses Out? English left-arm pacer Reece Topley was seen at the stadium on Saturday and has been given his MI debut tonight, while Richard Gleeson, who replaced Chahar in the Eliminator, doesn't feature. Gleeson had a promising spell against GT, bowling crucial dot balls before exiting the field with an injury.