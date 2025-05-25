IPL 2025 GT vs CSK Live Streaming: Where to watch the cricket match today?

GT vs CSK playing 11: GT playing 11: Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna Impact players: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma CSK playing 11: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed Impact players: Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin Here's what both captains said after toss: Shubman Gill (GT): Feels exciting to have that challenge, it's going to be an exciting series against England for us. In the last match we were in the game till the 16th or 17th over. We were looking to bowl first today. Looks a good wicket to bat on, it won't change much. MS Dhoni (CSK): We will bat first. It looks nice and hard, will remain the same. It's quite hot, looks like a good track. It's surviving. Every year is a new challenge. It needs a lot of maintainance. Didn't trouble me enough when I was playing international cricket. Chennai is very nice, this is different heat, on the slower side. We are last in the table, we will still remain last, if win or lose. Need to enjoy our cricket. We have one change. Hooda is back. They are a good side, they play authentic cricket. Need to bowl tight lines. ALSO READ: GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans are taking on on Chennai Super Kings in Match 68 of IPL 2025 today, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. In the match CSK won the toss and opt to bat first.

On the other hand, the MS Dhoni-led CSK will try not to add more underwhelming records to their name in what has been a nightmare season. CSK are currently at the bottom of the points table and will need to beat GT by a huge margin if they wish to overcome RR’s net run rate and avoid the wooden spoon finish for the first time in their history.

But how can you watch the match live on your TV or stream it on your phone or laptop? Here are all the details:

IPL 2025 GT vs CSK Broadcast Details

IPL 2025 GT vs CSK broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch GT vs CSK in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2025?

The GT vs CSK match is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, 2025.

What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the toss take place for the GT vs CSK match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the GT vs CSK match will be held at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the GT vs CSK match in IPL 2025 start?

The GT vs CSK match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the GT vs CSK match in IPL 2025 in India?

The GT vs CSK match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to stream the GT vs CSK match live in India?

You can stream the match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.