GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE IPL 2025: GT aim to finish at top of points table, Toss at 7 PM IST
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Gujarat Titans will be desperate to lock in a top-two finish when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. With RCB’s defeat to SRH, GT’s fate is firmly in their own hands—a win today will take them to 20 points and secure a Qualifier 1 spot. Their batting, led by the consistent trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, has been key to their success, though Buttler’s imminent departure for national duty puts added pressure on the middle order.
CSK, already out of the playoff race, will use this game to assess young talent like Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis as they begin building for the future. All eyes, however, will be on MS Dhoni, as fans speculate whether this could be his final IPL appearance. The stage is set for an emotional afternoon in Ahmedabad.
IPL 2025: GT vs CSK Playing 11
GT playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact players: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Dasun Shanaka
CSK Playing 11 (probables): Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact players: Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh
GT vs CSK IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS:
The coin toss between Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni will take place at 3:00 PM IST today (May 25).
GT vs CSK IPL 2025 LIVE Telecast:
The live telecast for the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
GT vs CSK IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming:
The live streaming for the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all live updates of GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match from Ahmedabad here.
2:36 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE: CSK's probable playing 11
2:22 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE: GT's probable playing 11
2:16 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match between GT and CSK. Today is the last double-header day of IPL 2025, and in the first match, GT will host CSK in what could be their final chance to seal the top two finish in the points table. On the other hand, this will be a battle of the period for the Yellow Army. But who will walk away with a win today? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: May 25 2025 | 2:17 PM IST