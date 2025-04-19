Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: GT vs DC pitch report, highest score, stats at Ahmedabad

IPL 2025: GT vs DC pitch report, highest score, stats at Ahmedabad

It will be interesting to see which type of pitch is prepared for the GT vs DC match, as the stadium's square features a variety of surfaces-including black soil, red soil, and mixed-soil wickets.

GT vs DC
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Two high-performing teams, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC), are set to clash in Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19.
 
Gujarat Titans have secured victories in four out of their six matches so far, while Delhi Capitals have suffered just one loss in their six games this season. 
 
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Pitch report for GT vs DC IPL 2025
 
The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is generally known to favor batters, offering good bounce and allowing the ball to come onto the bat smoothly. This enables batters to play their shots confidently, especially after handling the initial movement bowlers might extract during the powerplay with the new ball.
 
However, the surface isn’t completely one-sided, as bowlers can find some assistance too. It will be interesting to see which type of pitch is prepared for the GT vs DC match, as the stadium’s square features a variety of surfaces—including black soil, red soil, and mixed-soil wickets.

Since the match begins at 3:30 PM IST, dew is unlikely to influence the outcome.
 
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: IPL T20 stats
 
GT in Ahmedabad
Stat Value
Span 2022–2025
Matches Played 18
Won 10
Lost 8
No Result 0
Highest Score (HS) 233
Lowest Score (LS) 89
 
  Recent match at Narendra Modi Stadium  
The recent match at the Narendra Modi Stadium saw the hosts beat Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs on the night with Sai Sudharshan shining for the Titans.
 
Other key stats for Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 
Narendra Modi Stadium key stats
Stat Value
Total Matches Played 38
Matches Won Batting First 18
Matches Won Batting Second 21
No Result 0
Won Toss and Won Match 18
Lost Toss and Won Match 19
Average First Innings Total 167
Highest Team Total 243/5 by GT vs PBKS
Lowest Team Total 89/10 by GT vs DC
 
First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

