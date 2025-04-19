IPL 2025: GT vs DC pitch report, highest score, stats at Ahmedabad

Two high-performing teams, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC), are set to clash in Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs DC Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming Gujarat Titans have secured victories in four out of their six matches so far, while Delhi Capitals have suffered just one loss in their six games this season.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Pitch report for GT vs DC IPL 2025

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is generally known to favor batters, offering good bounce and allowing the ball to come onto the bat smoothly. This enables batters to play their shots confidently, especially after handling the initial movement bowlers might extract during the powerplay with the new ball.

However, the surface isn’t completely one-sided, as bowlers can find some assistance too. It will be interesting to see which type of pitch is prepared for the GT vs DC match, as the stadium’s square features a variety of surfaces—including black soil, red soil, and mixed-soil wickets.

Since the match begins at 3:30 PM IST, dew is unlikely to influence the outcome.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: IPL T20 stats

GT in Ahmedabad Stat Value Span 2022–2025 Matches Played 18 Won 10 Lost 8 No Result 0 Highest Score (HS) 233 Lowest Score (LS) 89

The recent match at the Narendra Modi Stadium saw the hosts beat Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs on the night with Sai Sudharshan shining for the Titans.