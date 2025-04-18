IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS playing 11, RCB batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18, in match number 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Both RCB and PBKS have a win–loss record of four wins and two losses this season, and are currently at number three and four on the points table, respectively. Moreover, both their skippers are scoring consistently and are assisted by explosive openers at the top. On paper, both teams appear to be an equal match for each other.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS pitch report, highest score, stats at Chinnaswamy So before these two captains take the field for their Friday night battle, let us dive into captaincy stats, probable line-ups, and key face-offs.

Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 6

Wins: 4

Losses: 2

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 66.66

Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 6

Wins: 4

Losses: 2

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 66.66

RCB playing 11 vs PBKS (probable)

RCB, despite their winless record at home, have been unbeaten in away matches and have presented themselves as strong contenders for the title this season. While their batting and bowling have been on par, the form of Liam Livingstone can be a concern. They may opt to add Jacob Bethell to their squad for the match against PBKS as the only expected change.

RCB playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

Impact players: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

RCB squad for IPL 2025:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara

PBKS playing 11 vs RCB (probable)

PBKS showed why they are a dangerous team this season and cannot be ruled out after defending just 111 runs against KKR in their last game. Despite their lacklustre batting in that match, their players have been in Midas touch with the bat. With the bowlers finally finding their groove, it is unlikely that they will make any change to their playing 11 for the RCB match.

PBKS playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey

PBKS squad for IPL 2025:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS key player battles